Curvsi, an app for women sizes 10 and up, lets plus-size women shop new and used clothes similarly to Poshmark

This plus-size fashionista’s app is giving curvy girls access to more affordable clothing.

New Yorker Kayla Rose last week launched Curvsi, a platform for women sizes 10 and up to buy and sell new and used clothing. The app allows users to scroll through dresses, blouses, pants, jackets, swimwear and other items from a number of different brands like Eloquii, Lane Bryant and Ashley Stewart, Rose said, and has already seen more than 2,500 downloads with 100 items listed for sale per day.

SEE ALSO: Eloquii and Forever 21 are partnering with two It girls to ramp up plus sized cool

“I’m a plus-size woman and I witnessed the fashion industry largely ignore curvy women,” Rose, 22, told Moneyish. “We’re often seen as the secondary consumer. Even when you see brands cater to plus-size women, we’re never the front of their marketing; we’re never the face of the campaign or anything like that. I wanted to give people a place at forefront of the market.”

Rose, who wears a size 24, says she always has trouble finding dresses that fit her right — and when they do, there’s typically a dismal selection of prints and styles, or too many basic pieces like tees and jeans. Tired of scouring small sections dedicated to plus-size women in stores like Forever 21, she figured there should be a place for women to exchange looks and make money selling their old threads they’re tired of wearing.

SEE ALSO: This Yelp-style app wants to help make plus-size people feel comfortable going out

The app operates similarly to Poshmark, a marketplace for fashionistas to sell new and used clothing, bags and accessories. Users download the free app (available for iPhone with plans to expand to Android), create a user profile, take photos of items they want to sell and list them. Prospective buyers will either purchase or leave comments with the price they’re willing to spend, and the seller can accept or reject them. And once you input your size, the app will recommend other items that you might like. Curvsi takes 20% of the proceeds from sales. (Poshmark, meanwhile, takes 20% for sales of $15 or more and $2.95 for sales under $15.)

“I tried to shop plus, but often times it’s such a limited amount of brands. You see people wearing the same thing, like we’re all fighting for the same style. I want something that’s directly related to me,” says Rose, who urges the need for more diverse designs in plus-sizes. “Or they won’t have my size, or cap it at size 22. Sizes 10 to 20 just don’t work for me,” she adds.

SEE ALSO: This celeb-favorite clothing brand finally has a plus-size line

With the average American woman being a size 16 to 18, there’s plenty of need for more plus-size options. More recently, mainstream brands such as Target, Forever 21, American Eagle’s underwear label Aerie and Reformation have introduced plus-size collections.

Target drew praise last year after teaming up with Victoria Beckham for its Ava & Viv plus-size line, and continued its body positivity push this year with a new line of plus-size swimwear. And Reformation launched a high-end plus-size line last month — telling customers, “Sorry it took us so long” — while introducing The Reformation x Ali Tate Cutler Collection in response to comments and requests for “more inclusive sizing.”

There’s certainly demand: The plus-size women’s clothing industry is valued at $17 billion, according to NDP Group.

“If you’re going to come out with new clothing,” Rose said, “you might as well come out with a plus-size line at this point.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved