Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore and other Time’s Up activists will discuss the movement against sexual harassment that’s rocked workplaces around the world.

Time’s Up, New York City.

The powerhouse women’s movement against sexual harassment – in solidarity with #MeToo and in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal – will host its inaugural event in New York City during the Tribeca Film Festival, the committee announced Thursday.

The Time’s Up event will bring together a roster of activists, filmmakers, storytellers and lawyers, in addition to actresses and early supporters of the movement Ashley Judd and Julianne Moore, as well as Goss Graves of the National Women’s Law Center, and Robin Morgan, a poet and activist. Guests can expect a full day of discussion about the industry-wide initiative, and how we got to this pivotal point in women’s rights. Tickets will go on sale Monday ($40 each) for the event, which takes place Saturday, April 28.

The Tribeca conversation is the latest public installment of the Time’s Up movement, which eclipsed award season in Hollywood this year. The movement took off last November when the National Farmworkers Women’s Alliance wrote a letter published in Time magazine sharing their own experiences of sexual misconduct in solidarity with the Hollywood women who made sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein the month before. The Time’s Up initiative, a $13 million legal defense fund administered by the National Women’s Law Center to support lower-income women, people of color and the LGBTQ community facing sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, was announced shortly afterward in response.

And at the Golden Globes in January, celebrities wore all-black and donned pins in support of sexual abuse victims. The national conversation has unified women across all industries, particularly through social media with the hashtag #TimesUp. A whopping 3.3 million tweets were sent out on the day of the Golden Globes with people praising female actresses like Oprah, Natalie Portman and Nicole Kidman for speaking out against sexual violence in their acceptance speeches.

