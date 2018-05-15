The A-list couple has worked with brands like Google, Stella Artois, Mcdonald’s, Pampers and Axe

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are an easy sell.

Hollywood’s hottest couple is also the king and queen of endorsement — mainly because the two are relatable, come from diverse backgrounds, have millions of social media followers and haven’t had a scandal yet, branding experts say.

“They’re a big celebrity couple who gets major press, they check the representation bucket, and they’re not controversial,” Chuck Welch, founder and chief strategy officer at marketing firm Rupture Studio told Moneyish. “Add those three things together, and it’s a sound investment.”

The A-list couple starred together in a commercial for Google Assistant, released during the Oscars in March. The ad featured Legend and Teigen faced with the annoying task of trying to pick a TV show with the tagline “make Google do it.” And earlier this month, Legend was announced as the new voice of Google Assistant — to which Teigen sarcastically tweeted, “I don’t even need human John anymore.” (“Well,” Legend replied. “The Google Assistant doesn’t do EVERYTHING.”)

But they also know how to hold their own separately. Teigen, 32, who parlayed her fame as a model to become a best-selling cookbook author and TV co-host, has carved out several hospitality, food and beverage endorsement deals. She recently partnered with meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron to roll out a series of six meals next month based on home recipes from her cookbook “Cravings,” working with the culinary company to adapt recipes specifically for the meal kits.

“We have long admired Chrissy’s passion for home cooking and her delicious recipe creations. She has established herself as an authentic and trusted culinary authority,” Christine Fu, head of partnerships at Blue Apron, told Moneyish in a statement. “This partnership is a natural fit for Blue Apron, namely because we share Chrissy’s passion for addictive, incredible and unforgettable recipes.”

Teigen, who calls herself a “de-motivational speaker” in her Twitter bio, spends her time on Twitter poking fun at President Trump; tweeting out burger photos and recipes for veggie couscous; and aspiring to “move away for a year to make cheese.” And like her social media feeds, her ads are tailor-made for her no-filter personality. Vodka brand Smirnoff, for example, tapped her for a commercial in which she drops the F-bomb, devours a burrito and gets boozy with her mom, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen — a scene you’d probably find on Teigen’s Instagram account even if she wasn’t getting paid for it. In January, Teigen also became the face of McDonald’s new dollar menu. “Brb, drooling. #SausageMcMuffinwithEgg,” she wrote as she tweeted out the ad.

And after giving birth in 2016 to her first child, now 2-year-old daughter Luna, she began promoting brands with motherhood in mind. In March, Pampers announced the soon-to-be mom to baby No. 2 would join the brand as the first-ever creative consultant for its Pure collection.

“I wore Pampers…John wore Pampers…we are a Pampers family!” Teigen said in a press release. “From the moment Luna was born, John and I, like all parents, have done anything we can to make sure she is happy, healthy and loved. A Pampers diaper was the first thing she wore, and I have always relied on them.”

Meanwhile, hubby Legend, 39, teamed up last summer with men’s fragrance brand Axe for a campaign that involved mentoring young teenage boys in performance arts. And the Grammy-award winning musician partnered with Belgium beer label Stella Artois in 2015 to write and perform the song “Under the Stars” specifically for the brand’s “Give Beautifully” holiday campaign. The beer company tapped Teigen a year later, to host a cooking demo where Legend, beer in hand, cheered her on from the audience.

“The two of them are practically perfect in every way,” Robert Thompson, a Syracuse University professor and pop culture expert, told Moneyish. “There’s a sense that they’re telegenic. They don’t depend on being one half of a couple for their fame, but at the same time, being a couple gives them the typical boost that two famous people are more famous than the sum of their parts.”

Even though they’re getting paid big money to hawk products, Thompson added, it never feels like they’re following a script.

“Obviously they’re not doing this pro bono, so we keep all that in mind, but there’s a sense with these two — both alone or together — where you buy the sincerity of the pitch. You want to somehow be like them,” said Thompson.

The couple’s efforts seem to have paid off. Teigen was ranked among the highest-paid models in 2017 with a net worth of $13.5 million, according to Forbes, and Legend is worth an estimated $40 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com

Brands repeatedly choose to book Teigen and Legend — together or separately — because they represent inclusivity to consumers, Welch stressed.

“They’re a diverse couple. Brands are wise to this,” Welch added. “To reach younger people who are more diverse and open to different forms of representation, they cover different demographics. If you’re a big mass brand, you want that.”

