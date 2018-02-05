(iStock)

Colorful leaves and great weather have a nice ring to them, couples say

Couples are falling for a new season.

One in three weddings now take place in the fall, according to new data from WeddingWire, which concludes that fall is “becoming the most popular season to get married.” While 10 years ago the most popular months to get married were (in this order) June, July and May, now they are October, September and June.

It’s become such a hot season to tie the knot that some venues are seeing couples clamoring to book way in advance for fear of not getting a spot. “We’re now noticing folks booking earlier,” confirms Michael Straus, who owns a ranch in California that’s popular for weddings. “One – 1 ½ years in advance, instead of 6-9 months in advance.”

No wonder: For couples, fall offers tons of advantages that summer doesn’t, including the option for a non-summery color scheme and fall-inspired decor. That helped seal the deal for Nashville residents Carly Gierczak, 25, and Spencer Turney, 26, who will be married in Chicago in October. “I like the beautiful colors of the fall,” says Gierczak, whose flowers will likely be a deep reds, bridesmaids dresses grey, and tablescapes and groomsmen’s suits a deep green. Even her dress “has fall elements” — and though she’s staying mum on exactly what it looks like because her fiance hasn’t seen it yet, she notes that the coloring, for one, is “not bright white.” Added bonus: There’s a huge tree at their venue whose leaves will likely be deep oranges and reds when they get hitched. “It will be a big part of our ceremony and photos,” Turney says.

For others, fall’s better weather (on the East Coast, for example, no-frizz hair and no sweating off your makeup or through your suit) is a big factor. That was the “primary” factor that led 34-year-old Oakland resident Luke Keegan and his then fiance to choose a late September wedding date. While they flirted with destinations ranging from Santa Cruz to Tahoe, when they finally opted for a wedding in Marin County, they knew fall was their best bet. “Coastal California can be foggy and cold during the summer,” he explains. But “it’s pretty reliably sunny and warmer from September to mid-to-late October.” And it wasn’t just the weather that they loved about their Sept. 26, 2015 wedding: “We got to have the ceremony right before sunset; if we’d gotten married in summer, it would have been at 8 p.m,” Keegan, who is also a wedding photographer, says.

Wedding planners say they’re seeing people fall for fall for other reasons too. Often, it costs a bit less to get hitched in the fall than the summer, says Greg Jenkins, a partner at Bravo Productions, who has planned weddings and events for more than 25 years. He notes that venue rentals, floral, catering, tenting, air cooling and accommodations all tend to be much higher in summer. “You can find better deals in the fall — after Labor Day and prior to the holidays,” he explains. And Emore Campbell of Emore Campbell Events in Charlotte notes that many people love the flavors of fall “like warm ciders and s’mores” and hope to serve those at their weddings.

Bottom line: Add up all those factors, and for many, “fall becomes much more appealing for a wedding,” concludes Jenkins.

