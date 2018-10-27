And women give to different kinds of causes than men

To give is to receive.

Women give more than men, with 93% of high net worth women — defined as those earning more than $200,000 or having a net worth greater than $1 million minus the value of the home — giving to charity, 56% volunteering, 6% participating in impact investing and 23% serving on non-profit boards, according to a 2018 U.S. Trust study of high net worth philanthropy published in partnership with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. That’s compared to 87% of male donors and 41% of men who volunteer.

And it’s not just rich women who give more, research shows. Last year, the UK-based Institute of Fundraising conducted a survey that revealed 54% of women had given to charity in the past year compared to just 40% of men. And in 2016, research from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute reported that baby boomer women gave 89% more to charity than men their age and women in the top 25% of permanent income gave 156% more than men in the same category. And according to the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, for every $10,000 that the wife’s income increases, the total household giving increases more than 5%. But for every $10,000 the husband’s income increases, the total household giving increases by 3%.

While most of both men’s and women’s philanthropic giving goes towards religion, education and human interest according to TIAA Charitable there is one big way that men’s and women’s giving differs, according to U.S. Trust. One quarter of high net worth women, versus 15% of male donors support causes or organizations aimed at benefiting women and girls. They say that their number one motivation for this giving is their belief that it is the most efficient way to solve societal problems.

So why do women give more than men? Claire Costello, national practice executive for the philanthropic solutions group at U.S. Trust, told Moneyish the reason women are so philanthropic is probably part anthropological and part psychological. “Women tend to view wealth as a means by which to articulate their value set,” she says. Women may reinvest their wealth into their family’s well-being, by donating to things like education and nutrition which lift their families and therefore their communities.

Plus, women may give more because they tend to be more engaged with giving in spontaneous and group-oriented environments according to Fidelity Charitable’s 2016 Women and Giving study, with three quarters of those polled saying they follow their hearts when giving rather than a strategic plan. The study also reports that 64% of women are motivated by their hearts when donating versus 53% of men, 51% are motivated to give in the moment versus 40% of men and 61% grew up giving, whereas just 53% of men identified with that statement. And more recently more women have joined giving circles: “One trend is the proliferation of giving circles. It’s a women’s phenomenon where women come together both formally and informally to raise awareness and learn about causes,” said Costello.

And sometimes the reason for giving is simple: It makes us happy. “Your own life is made better when you give of yourself, that’s why my motto is, ‘to give is to receive’,” Philanthropist Cindy Simon, who donates money and time to her local YMCA among other causes, tells Moneyish.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved