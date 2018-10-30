If you don't discuss finances with a partner sooner, you could be unpleasantly surprised later. (PeopleImages/iStock)

A new survey finds most millennials are more forgiving about money mistakes than you think — if the other person is honest.

Does your significant other have financial skeletons in the closet?

Most young adults have no idea, according to a new Self Lender report shared exclusively with Moneyish. The company gives millennial users (the average customer is 29) a way to rebuild their credit while saving money, and found that about two-thirds of millennials (ages 25 to 34 in this report) and more than three in four Gen Zers (ages 18 to 24) haven’t asked their partners about their savings, credit score or debt. Those who have waited six months to a year, on average, with most saying that the best time to have the money talk is before getting engaged.

But some lovers burned by an ex’s money mistakes have learned to open the books with their beaus much sooner. A D.C.-area lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous, now asks the guys she’s dating to spill their salary, debt and credit score within the first month. That’s because two years into her marriage, she learned that her now ex-husband was more than $10,000 in debt — and never told her. She learned by opening what she thought was a mortgage statement, and seeing it was his five-figure credit card bill.

“He promised to fix it. Not wanting to be a nag, I accepted that,” said the 34-year-old lawyer. “A year later, we’re making a big purchase, and they run his credit. Comes out that he’s still in debt, never fixed it. Was that what ended the relationship? No. But it played a part in it ending.”

Now, she is “much more bold in asking” about a partner’s financial history. “It’s not a deal-breaker alone, because luckily I’m successful enough to afford that lifestyle that I want,” she said. “But being with someone who negatively affects that, and holds me back, is an issue.”

Chandler Williams, a digital marketing consultant in San Diego, told Moneyish that her last boyfriend was “horrible with money,” and so she went into her next relationship “more on the lookout” for warning signs.

“He would blow (his money) all of the time, so he would never be able to pay for anything. I supported him,” said Williams, 24, who participated in the Self Lender survey. But she moved in with her current, more fiscally responsible boyfriend last year, and said they sat and shared their finances before they began looking at apartments together.

“You don’t have to have all the money in the world, but you should be completely honest (about your finances) with your significant other,” she said, “because that could cause huge problems in the relationship if you move in with someone, and three months later come to find out that this person is blowing all of their money and can’t make the rent.”

Indeed, many people have a hard time ‘fessing up about their finances — or feeling comfortable enough to ask their partners what they’re making and spending. A 2015 Fidelity Investments report found that more than four in 10 couples (43%) didn’t even know how much their partner earned in a year, and 10% were off in guessing their other half’s salary by $25,000 or more.

“Talking about money with your partner can be really awkward but it’s essential, since how you spend and save money significantly impacts the other person,” Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert with NerdWallet, told Moneyish. “When you first start dating, you can look for signs and red flags about how the other person spends, such as always suggesting pricey outings, which might be in conflict with how you spend money. Then, once you are planning a future together, it’s really important to have that money talk.”

Kelly Lannan, director of the Women & Young Investors division at Fidelity Investments, said their recent “Couples & Money” study found that while sharing finances is tough, some couples are starting to get better about it. “Over half told us that they did communicate at least very well with their partner (about money),” she said. “You should never hide things. For example, people said that no matter how big that debt is, they still want to know about it … and they are far more likely to help someone pay down that debt.”

Self Lender also found that people are pretty forgiving of many financial hiccups. If their partner had a poor credit score, for example, only 3% of women and 5% of men would end the relationship. Instead, 86% of men and women said they would try and help their partner.

That’s what happened in Chandler’s case. While she and her boyfriend had discussed money before apartment-hunting, they were surprised to find Chandler had a low credit score once they began applying. It was the result of not having built up credit yet. Luckily, he had a good score, so they were able to get an apartment, and Chandler has spent the past year raising her credit.

“It wasn’t a deal-breaker because we’re both young, just out of college … and when we talked about it, I was just like, ‘I’m on it,’” she said. “I got a credit card that week, so he saw I was trying. (My score) has actually gone up a lot since then, just because as soon as I buy something, I try to pay it off. And it keeps gradually going up.”

Couples were also more accepting of partners having minimal savings and carrying debt, probably because so many people are in the same boat. After all, four in 10 don’t have enough cash squirreled away to cover a $400 emergency expense. And national student debt has hit $1.5 trillion, while one in 10 Americans has more than $100,000 in debt.

So 64% of Gen Zers and 51% of millennials told Self Lender that they would be “worried” if their future fiance/fiancee had minimal savings, but would “talk about making a plan.” And 18% of Gen Z respondents and 27% of millennials said they would be “absolutely fine” with their future spouses having little money saved, because “minimal savings is common.”

That breakdown was similar when subjects were asked what they would do if they learned their future fiance/fiancee had high debt (not counting student loans or mortgages.) Almost two-thirds of Gen Z and more than half of millennials said they would be worried, but would talk about making a plan. Only 11% of both age groups would worry the relationship was at risk.

“The more you have the (money) conversation, the easier it gets,” said Lannan. “And combining it with something fun, like going out to dinner, possibly over a glass of wine, also might help people communicate better.”

