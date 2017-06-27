Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda say "I do" at Taco Bell in Las Vegas

Sauce packet garter and bouquet, taco 12-pack and Cinnabon wedding cake included

Dinner bells aren’t the only thing ringing at Taco Bell this summer.

The fast food chain is taking their menu to the next level by offering a $600 wedding package at their Cantina-style Las Vegas location.

With a chapel located on the second floor of the 24-hour flagship establishment located on Harmon Corner, customers with a marriage license can tie the knot while making a pit stop for their favorite Tex-Mex food. Couples looking to calm their nerves before their commitment ceremony can take advantage of the restaurant’s alcohol offerings—beer and liquor-infused soft drinks served in souvenir cups no less.

For Crunchwrap Supreme enthusiasts or those looking for an Elvis-alternative, Taco Bell’s wedding package includes all the nuptial essentials—a ceremony with an ordained officiant, a private reception area for 15 people, custom merchandise including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, t-shirts for the bride and groom, Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes, a taco 12-pack, a Cinnabon Delights wedding cake and a sauce packet bouquet for the bride to hold.

To kick off the company’s new “I do” package, the restaurant announced a “Love and Tacos” contest on Valentine’s Day of this year. With more than 150 entries and 17,000 votes—New York City-based winners Dan Ryckert and his fiancé Bianca Monda finally tied the knot in Sin City on June 25th.

As self-professed Taco Bell enthusiast, Ryckert, a senior content producer for the podcast Giant Bomb, tells Moneyish, “It just made sense. We were engaged but hadn’t selected a venue yet. We both love Taco Bell and it made for a great story.”

When it came time to tell their friends and family about their decision to marry at the eatery, Monda says, “My parents were cool with it. My brother is getting married later this year and it’s going to be a big wedding, so I think my parents welcomed the opportunity for me to do something different.

Ryckert’s parents were equally as excited. “My dad loves Taco Bell and Las Vegas, so he was immediately thrilled,” he says.

According to the Clark County Recorder’s Office, Las Vegas was home to 79,021 weddings in 2014, a 37% decrease from the 125,967 unions a decade earlier.

Alec Boyle, communication and brand engagement senior specialist for Taco Bell tells Moneyish, “We have known for years that some of our most creative fans have been incorporating Taco Bell into their love stories—from sauce packet proposals to couples catering their wedding parties and after parties with Taco Bell.”

