‘At a subconscious level, they have all these positive associations with it — and they may not even be aware that they’re having them,’ one sociologist told Moneyish.

There’s a reason folks fall for this season.

Rachael Herron, a 46-year-old novelist living in Oakland, Calif., is the author of a 2016 blog post titled “Why I Love Fall”; she recently shared footage of crunchy fallen leaves on Instagram. “All of a sudden on one week, it’s as if (sycamore trees’ leaves) all get the memo — they get a slight golden tinge and then they start to fall,” she told Moneyish. “And when these branches are bare and I can just see the pale, foggy sky, I know that the fall is here and I know that I can sink deep into my favorite season.”

She’s not alone. Autumn bested its fellow seasons in a 2013 YouGov poll, with 29% of respondents expressing a preference for the fall climate. Part of its appeal lies in “a combination of nostalgia and newness,” consumer psychologist and “Decoding the New Consumer Mind” author Kit Yarrow told Moneyish. “We’re both very excited for a change, for newness, to be doing something different,” she said. “But at the same time, we get to revisit what we loved last year at this time, and take out the special clothing or recipes or rituals that we had for fall last year.”

Plus, the season potentially has several “temporal landmarks,” which can be “any event, date, or holiday that you feel marks the beginning of a new (subjective) time period,” Johanna Peetz, an associate professor of psychology at Ottawa’s Carleton University, told Moneyish in an email. “Halloween or Thanksgiving might act as markers of new temporal categories (or) a new page in one’s life,” she said. “Even the first day of Starbucks serving pumpkin spice latte might be a meaningful landmark for some people.”

And many of us build up a strong positive association with the season from an early age, Dartmouth College professor of sociology Kathryn Lively told Moneyish. There’s the ritual of buying new school supplies and going back to school; the excitement of Halloween, Thanksgiving and the kickoff of the holiday season.

Fall also means indulgence in stews, grains, root vegetables, red meats and pies, said Amber Tierney, a self-professed fall enthusiast and University of Maine assistant professor of sociology who has not studied the cultural obsession with the season.

“Obviously we crave those types of food, and we kind of have an excuse now to eat them with abandon,” she told Moneyish. “There’s something just from a base human level that’s really satisfying about existing in a season in which it’s OK, encouraged, to eat foods like that. It’s embedded in that time and place. You look forward to eating those foods all year long … and for some reason, we only allow ourselves to do those things during fall.”

The season provides an important transition, Lively added. “For most children, that’s how they set their calendar — it’s not necessarily the first of the year or the fiscal year; it’s the beginning of the school year,” she said. “Even if we’re now bound by different types of calendars … that still has meaning for people, because that’s what we did for at least the first 18 years of our lives, if not much further.”

We show love with our wallets, too. Halloween spending is expected to hit a spooktacular $9 billion this year, according to a National Retail Federation survey, with revelers planning to spend an average of $86.79 on items like candy, decorations, costumes and greeting cards. The average American consumer in 2017 planned to spend $165.14 on Thanksgiving for travel and other expenses, a LendEDU survey found. And the NRF projects that November and December holiday retail sales, not including restaurants, automobiles and gasoline, will rise more than 4% from last year to $720.89 billion.

Sales of seasonal items like pumpkin-flavored everything, including the $500 million pumpkin-spice economy, are also booming. Dollar sales of pumpkin-flavored items climbed to a new $414 million high in 2017, according to Nielsen data, from $286 million in 2013.

And Americans in recent years have seized upon the Danish concept of hygge, which has its closest translation in coziness. (An Amazon Books search for the term, for example, yields more than 1,000 results.) “It’s a new way other than Halloween or Thanksgiving or football to unfortunately commodify a time of year that we really love,” Tierney said.

The period of September through December — fall this year began Sept. 22 and wraps Dec. 21 — is “when the money gets spent,” Yarrow said. “I think that actually points to the significance of the season to people,” she added. “People spend money on things that are important to them or meaningful to them or exciting to them.”

But even people who love the fall can often find it stressful, Lively said, particularly as it relates to the holiday season. “The more you love something, the higher your expectations are — and all too often, people’s lived reality fails to meet their sentimental expectations,” she said, citing economic, health or family dynamic reasons as examples.

It’s easy for middle- and upper-class folks to love the fall, she added — after all, they’ve got dough to drop on pricy PSLs, warm new boots and Halloween costumes or holiday presents for their kids. For others with less disposable income, “it can become a much harder prospect.” “They still love fall, because they’ve had the same cultural programming everybody else has,” Lively added. “They just don’t have the means to deliver it or experience it in the same way.”

Overall, Lively said, the trappings of the season carry with them a positive sentiment for the majority of people. “I think most people are just like, ‘Oh, I really love fall.’ They don’t really understand why,” she said. “But it’s because at a subconscious level, they have all these positive associations with it — and they may not even be aware that they’re having them.”

