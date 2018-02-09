(iStock)

Plus, three other financial behaviors that may turn off a partner

Dating and debt don’t mix.

If you have debt, watch out: it may make you less attractive to a potential partner. One in 5 people say they have decided not to date someone because that person had debt, according to data released this week from personal finance site Credible, which surveyed 1,000 Americans ages 25 to 44. Two other surveys out this month show something similar: 3 in 4 Americans (77.55%) consider credit card debt to be reason to ditch a relationship, with just over $11,500 being the average amount that’s unacceptable, according to data from Finder.com. And data from GoBankingrates.com found that 28% of people say that having too much debt is their biggest financial deal breaker in a relationship.

Even common debt issues like student loans are turnoffs: 61% of Americans say they would be somewhat or very concerned about dating someone with even an average amount of student debt (roughly $30,000 or more). That’s not good news for thousands who graduate with student loan debt each year: the average 2016 grad who took on debt owed about $37,000.

Having debt isn’t the only financial turnoff for potential dates. Here are three more:

You keep financial secrets.

This is the No. 1 financial turnoff, according to GoBankingRates.com data released this month. Indeed, more than 1 in 3 Americans (34%) say that having a partner who kept financial secrets from them would be their biggest financial no-no. And a separate study from CreditCards.com found that more than half of people would break-up with someone if they found out they had misrepresented their ability to pay routine bills.

If you’re in a relationships, keeping financial secrets can even cause a breakup, as Moneyish explored recently when speaking to a 44-year-old life coach who didn’t disclose a $50,000 debt to a partner and ended up divorced. “He was furious and never recovered from it. We divorced a year and half after marriage. He said that I misrepresented my finances,” Theresa, who asked that we withhold her last name, told Moneyish about her ex.

You spend too much.

Spending too much is right behind keeping financial secrets as a big turnoff — with 33% of respondents saying this is their biggest financial no-no. The problem: Many people don’t even think they’re spending too much: According to new data from SunTrust Bank, 28% of Americans claim that they’re a saver, while their partner is a spender, yet only 13% say that they’re a spender and their partner is a saver. This guide can help you figure out if you’re spending too much.

You’re cheap.

On the flip side, nearly 1 in 5 people (18%) say this is their biggest financial dealbreaker. And a look on Twitter confirms that it’s a common complaint: There are singles complaining about dates taking them to Burger King and Chick-fil-A, for example. Of course, plenty of others, some like this woman, take pride in their thriftiness and in being a cheap date.

I don’t see anything wrong with going out to “fancy” restaurants but I just realized I am just so cheap…Dylan was making fun of me the other day because I consider going to somewhere like Taco Bell or Roosters a date 😂 #cheapdate — Kaila Miller (@Kaiwalabear) February 6, 2018

