Americans spend $9 billion for Halloween

Don’t let the cost of Halloween spook you.

Halloween is more than a just a day where we wear costumes and trick or treat — it’s become a month-long celebration of everything pumpkin spice and scary. In fact, the National Retail Federation predicts that the haunted holiday will be responsible for $9 billion of spending.

More than 175 million Americans plan to partake in Halloween festivities and each of those people will spend an average of $86.79 on things like candy, decorations, costumes and greeting cards, according to the NRF.

Of those getting into the scary spirit, RetailMeNot suggests that 59% will purchase a costume, with millennials being 53% more likely than their older counterparts to dress up on October 31. Adding to the cost: At least two in five people will be doing their own makeup or having their hair done for the special day. And “even if you’re not dressing up, spending can still add up with purchases on decor and candy,” says Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot told Moneyish.

Here’s expert advice on how to save big this year.

Organize a costume swap. For lifestyle blogger Natalie Thomas, participating in a costume swap with a group of mom friends was a welcome change to spending money on something her daughter might only wear once. Instead of bringing a bottle of wine or dessert, Thomas says everyone brought their gently used costumes and dress-up clothes they’d outgrown which allowed people to walk away with at least one, if not two new outfits. “The kids had a blast trying everything on, the moms saved time and money and everything was essentially recycled instead of trashed,” Thomas said.

With Americans predicted to spend $3.2 billion on costumes this year according to the National Retail Federation, recycling costumes can save people the average costume cost of $66.78, according to a LendEdu survey.

Shop at these stores. Thrift stores are often chock full of discarded costumes for a fraction of the price of retail, says DIY designer Michelle Villemaire. And retailers like Party City, Target and Pier 1 are also known for offering deep discounts in anticipation of Halloween, said Skirboll.

Plus, it’s stores like these that offer the crafty pieces needed to create some of Villemaire’s favorite hacks. One of her go-to decor tricks is to stuff an old costume and prop it on a broomstick in the front yard. “You can also spray paint broken dolls in gray and green to make freaky instant zombies,” Villemaire said.

Repurpose what you have on hand. “Before dismissing an old costume, remember that a cape has multiple uses — superhero, vampire, skirt and apron. Wigs can be cut and dyed and long simple robes can serve as pieces for Cleopatra, an angel, Princess Leia, a witch or the grim reaper. And don’t toss that bag of old costumes, use the fabric to make decorations. Costumes often include tulle, satin, canvas and sequins which can be used to make garlands, pumpkin covers and seasonal pillows,” said Villemaire.

Fiskars designer Emma Jeffrey told Moneyish that not only is it more cost-effective to create your own costume and decor, it’s more fun. “Plus, you won’t see anyone else trick-or-treating in the same outfit!” She also recommends repurposing things that can easily be found around the house. “If you have a few pieces of wood or even an old pallet, take a saw to them and create a Halloween sign for the front of your house,” said Jeffrey. Old pillowcases or sheets can be turned into ghosts that hang from outdoor trees, fabric swatches can be stuffed like pumpkins and branches can be used as the stem and wine bottles can be repurposed as gothic looking candlestick holders.

Avoid the pumpkin patch. Don’t let pumpkin carving drive you out of your gourd. Instead of paying pumpkin patch prices, Jeffrey advises faking it with faux jack-o-lanterns from a craft store. “They can be carved using a heavy duty knife and instead of rotting after a couple weeks, they can be brought out year after year,” said Jeffrey. Grocery stores often sell pumpkins for less than patches, which pride themselves on creating an experience complete with hay rides, bounce houses and photo opportunities. At the famed Mr. Bones pumpkin patch in Los Angeles, some of the pumpkins can cost more than $100; meanwhile nearby supermarkets sell medium-sized carving pumpkins for $4.50 to $6.

Skip the candy. Another way to cut costs is to look into candy alternatives. With stores selling candy in bulk and charging top dollar for confections, pinch your pennies by handing out unexpected treats like stickers, temporary tattoos, pencils, bubbles or even packaged pretzels which can be purchased in bulk. At Target, a 250-piece bag of candy costs $19.99, a 1000-piece bag from Oriental Trading Company costs $49.99 and a 130-piece grab bag mix including Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers and Hubba Bubba from CVS runs $9.99. Meanwhile, temporary tattoos from Oriental Trading Company cost $2.98 for 72 tattoos, 50 sheets of themed stickers cost $4.09 and a pack of 48 bubble bottles is $4.98.

If all else fails, just turn out all your lights and call it a day — is there anything creepier than a seemingly abandoned haunted house on Halloween?

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved