You’re probably paying more than you should for that flight

These airfare tips will have you flying high.

You likely know to hit up Kayak, Expedia, Google Flights and other airfare search engines when trying to compare flights. And you probably also know to follow the major airlines on Twitter to see their sales, look at Hopper.com to find the best time to fly, and use airfare price alerts from the likes of Kayak and Google.

While that’s not a bad start to things, you could be missing out on more great deals on airfare by not knowing where else to go online. So Moneyish asked travel experts what their favorite, lesser known websites and social media accounts were for scoring airfare deals. Here’s what they told us.

Follow @skyscanner on Twitter or online at skyscanner.com as “you can find great deals for specific dates you have in mind. Choose the date, let the deal choose your destination. It’s a really fun way to travel when your goal is to see as many places in the world as possible,” says travel blogger Christian Lowery. Travel expert Colleen Kelly, host of the PBS series “Family Travel with Colleen Kelly” loves scottscheapflights.com for international travel. You can use the site to “search where you want to go, especially internationally, and it gives you the best deals in town,” she explains. Lowry also recommends @dealray (dealray.com) on Twitter, which sends you text alerts when there is a new deal based on your interests, chosen departure airport(s) or countries of interest. “I use Dealray when I know I want to go somewhere in the near future, but I’m not sure of the exact place or time,” says Lowery. “For example, I traveled to Dubai simply because I found a flight for less than $600 round trip between September and December. I said to myself: “that price to the Middle East!? And my birthday is in September? Dubai wasn’t on my radar, but it sure is now! Flight booked,” she says. “My top social media recommendation for cheap flights is @secretflying,” says James Cave, who writes for Portugalist, a travel blog about Portugal. “He keeps a track of the best flight deals, glitches, and other promotions and tweets them out. I find it much easier to just follow him, than all of the major airlines and flight comparison websites.” Courtney Jespersen, NerdWallet’s consumer savings expert, says she loves both @farecompare and @airfarewatchdog “which regularly post competitive airfare deals.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved