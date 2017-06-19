Sand and surf doesn’t have to cost seven figures

Consider this a wave of good luck.

While real estate in celebrity drenched towns like Malibu and the Hamptons averages more than $1 million, there are plenty of charming beach towns that you can actually afford. Here are 10 cities across the country where the median home costs less than $250,000.

Gulfport, Mississippi

Earlier this month Vogue highlighted Gulfport as a place to visit, nothing that “this city is having a serious comeback moment.” But that’s something locals have known for years: Nestled in the Gulf of Mexico, the town has a pretty coastline — take the ferry to Ship Island, with “unspoiled white beaches and tidal pools,” TripAdvisor recommends — and a small arts scene. (Fishbone Alley, an “artsy, funky pedestrian walkway” opened last year.) Even better, you can snag a home here for an average of about $171,000, according to Trulia.

Keansburg, New Jersey

The hard-partying Jersey Shore this is not — and yet, Keansburg, which is roughly an hour or two from Manhattan depending on traffic, still has plenty to do. This includes nice beaches, an amusement park with dozens of waterslides, a beach boardwalk and an arcade. Average home prices are under $100,000.

Port Angeles, Washington

Tucked between the Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca, the lush Port Angeles is just a short drive from Olympic National Park, which boasts nearly a million acres of mountains, rainforests and more. It’s also a short ferry ride to Victoria BC. The town itself is small — under 20,000 residents — but has a walkable waterfront. Fun fact: This is the last place writer Raymond Carter ever lived. Median home prices are $220,000.

Fort Pierce, Florida

Dubbed the “Sunrise City,” this little town on the Atlantic Coast of Florida offers homes that cost a median of just $147,000. It’s also home to the Indian River Estuary, a haven for more than 4,000 different plants and animals, as well as a performing arts theater, great fishing, a downtown waterfront with restaurants and shops and more.

Hampton, Virginia

Several beaches in this town land on Livability’s list of “best beaches in Virginia for avoiding crowds” — and Buckroe Beach in Hampton ranks as one of the top beaches in the state in this list and lands a spot on this recent Washington Post roundup of little-known but notable beaches. Hampton has a rich history dating back to the 17th century when the French wanted to make it a wine-making area (nothing remains of that today), and today is known for decent and affordable fishing (cobia is the big catch here). Homes cost a median of $165,000.

Florence, Oregon

Florence — located where the Siuslaw River meets the Pacific Ocean — is just an hour west of its more famous, and famously crunchy, cousin Eugene, Oregon. It has 40 miles of coast (you can explore it on a dune buggy) and is famous as the home of the largest sea cave in America, which is filled with sea lions. Homes here cost $225,000.

