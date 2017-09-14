Keep summer alive with Aldi’s $8 rosé

Rosé all day, every day.

Aldi’s $8 French rosé that garnered global acclaim at the British-based International Wine Challenge earlier this year will hit US stores nationwide for the first time Wednesday, September 20.

Earlier this year, the Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rose 2016 earned the award for best value wine at the renowned challenge also known as the “Oscars of wine” when sommeliers and top restaurateurs ranked it among the top wines during a blind taste test against more expensive varieties.

The pink wine from the Provence region of France is said to be ripe with summer fruits and has a “generous acid palate and crisp bright finish,” but American oenophiles weren’t able to purchase it, until now.

The wider distribution at Aldi is more proof that cheap wine is fine wine. Target just launched a line for $5 wines at its superstores this month, and Trader Joe’s has been hawking its frugal $4 four pack of canned sparkling wine for months. Other supermarkets, like Walmart, have been selling affordable bottles for under $10 for years.

In July, a $6 bottle of red wine sold exclusively at Melbourne supermarket Coles got rave reviews and a gold rating during the Melbourne International Wine Competition, beating out 1,1000 wine submissions from more than 10 countries around the world.

“If you like it, it’s good,” retail spirits expert Gary Fisher told Moneyish in July.

“You don’t have to spend $50 on a bottle to get good wine. People are making good wine all over the world, and not all of it is expensive.”

And you don’t have to be a master somm to pick a spectacular wine. Good vino is all in its balance of flavors, says Fisher. If the flavor lingers on your palate well after you’ve had a sip, it’s a keeper.

It’s even been proven many times that pricy wine isn’t better, people just have expensive taste — literally. When a bottle costs more, our brains trick us into thinking we like it more, according to a recent study from the University of Bonn.

