Most retailers have final order dates of December 21st or 22nd, but some will deliver gifts right up to Christmas Day.

Get your gifts delivered on time this year.

Americans may send as many as two billion packages over the holidays — roughly 850 million packages sent through the US Postal Service (up 10% from last year), 750 million from UPS, and between 380 and 400 million through FedEx.

And, with Americans spending an average of almost $930 on holiday gifts for friends and family, many of us want to ensure that the gifts we order get there in time for the holidays. So, using data compiled by BlackFriday.com we’ve assembled a list of the final dates you have to order or ship by if you want your package to arrive on or before Christmas Day, December 25. Remember that the longer you wait the more you’ll likely pay — but hey, at least it will likely arrive on time.



Here are the final dates you must ship or order by to get your package to the recipient on time:

FedEx, UPS and USPS: If you opt for FedEx, you can wait until the day of and still get that present delivered, as the shipping company offers same-day delivery on many packages on December 25th. But if you’d rather not opt for this costlier and last-minute option, ship by December 18th, the deadline for its regular home delivery. For UPS and USPS, the last day to mail in time for Christmas is December 22nd.

Amazon: Amazon’s deadlines are December 24th by 9:30 A.M. local time for same-day delivery, and 9:45 P.M. that night for two-hour delivery.

Barnes & Noble: The final date to order gifts to arrive by Christmas is December 21st by 11:59 A.M. ET. Other deadlines include December 18th for standard shipping.

Nordstrom: The deadline for delivery by Christmas Day is December 22nd at 12 noon ET. Other deadlines include December 21st by 12 noon ET for free standard shipping.

Target: The deadline to meet Christmas delivery is 12 P.M. on December 22nd, using the Express one-day Shipping option. Order by December 18th for free shipping.

Toys R Us: The deadline for Christmas Day delivery is December 23rd using the one-day-shipping option, available for select cities.

For an extensive list of retailers and their shipping deadlines, click here.

