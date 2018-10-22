(iStock)

People with lower credit scores are more likely to say they won’t splurge when they get a tax refund

Dealing with your tax refund can be taxing.

But, despite popular opinion, most of us do the right thing with it — for the most part. Indeed, fewer than one in 10 Americans splurged all or most of the refund last year, according to a survey of 1,000 Americans from CreditKarma. Instead, most of us used it to improve our financial situations.

Still, the popular perception is that most people spend their whole refunds, explains Stephanie Cook, a spokesperson for CreditKarma.com. Last year, experts told GoBankingRates.com they’d seen everything from people blowing their refunds on gambling in Vegas to buying expensive pets and designer shoes. And there are dozens of articles on how to splurge your tax refund on everything from tech products to bespoke suits and beach vacations.

It’s easy to be tempted to go on a shopping spree, considering that 80% of taxpayers get a refund each year. And last year’s average return hit nearly $2,800 apiece. Carla Dearing, the CEO of online financial wellness site Sum 180, told Moneyish that those who splurge may “view a tax refund as ‘found money’ to play with” that falls “into the same category of magical thinking as overeating on a cruise; somehow it just doesn’t count.”

Still, most Americans say they plan to be responsible with their tax refunds in the coming year — especially those with lower credit scores. Just 5% of people who have a credit score of 700 or less say they plan to splurge all or most of it, versus 17% of those with 701 or higher. (Of course, this might be because many of those with higher scores may already be on track with dealing with debt and other financial issues, so they have more room in their budget to splurge.)

Whatever your credit score, it’s clear that many people at least intend to handle their tax returns like Layton Utah-resident McCall Robison, 23, does: Mostly to deal with financial issues, but also a little something for themselves. The recent college grad, who did everything from wait tables in a retirement home to copy edit to earn money for school, has used the bulk of her tax refund to pay college expenses for the past few years. “Even though my tax return wasn’t enough to cover all of my college payments, it always helped immensely. If nothing else, it covered all of my books and supplies,” she told Moneyish.

“Now, I did take a little bit of my tax return to do something for myself, so it wasn’t a complete bore,” she added, noting that she dropped $100 on a nearby hotel and a meal out with her husband. “It was the best of both worlds for me.”

Experts say that splitting your return like that is not a bad idea: You get a little something for yourself to satiate your desire to splurge, but still mostly address your financial issues. “It’s all about finding the right balance between saving for the future and financial objectives, and also personal enjoyment and satisfaction in the moment,” said Andrew Westlin, a certified financial planner at online financial advisory firm Betterment.

Certified financial planner Steven H. Stern of Abel Financial practices that advice every year. Although he knows that “the first thing I should do is work with my tax preparer to adjust my withholdings so I don’t ‘lend’ money to the U.S. government for a year,” he said that “the truth is that if I had that money throughout the year, it would most likely be spent. “

So instead he opts for the refund: “In our family, we agree to set aside about 10-15% of our refund to spend on our family ‘wants.’ These could be home improvements, a fun splurge or a deposit towards our annual vacation. The remaining 85-90% will be used towards securing our financial future.” That has included everything from saving for a career change to Roth IRA contributions to paying down the mortgage and the car.

Still, Westlin warns, if you have big debts and far from enough savings, put all of the money towards those financial goals. Among the things CreditKarma advises people to do with their returns: increase retirement savings if you aren’t maxing your accounts; add to or create an emergency fund so you have three to six months of living expenses socked away; save for a down payment on a home or car; pay for needed home repairs; pay down student loans; and open a 529 plan for your child.

