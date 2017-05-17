iStock

When strapped for cash, Americans aren’t making sound choices about their bills

Americans are paying their bills all wrong.

The bottom line: When we can’t pay all of our bills, we make bad choices on which ones to pay. “Consumers in financial distress tend to prioritize unsecured personal loans ahead of other credit products such as auto loans, mortgages and credit cards,” according to a study of roughly two million consumers who had all four types of debt out Wednesday from credit monitoring service TransUnion. This is the first time TransUnion has included personal loans in their study.

Struggling consumers pay personal loans before other types of debt



Type of loan Delinquency rate for fourth quarter of 2016 Personal 1.49% Auto 1.75% Mortgage 2.44% Credit card 3.65%

Bad move, experts say. When you can’t pay all of your bills, focus first on your basic necessities like food and shelter, says Sheri Conklin, a certified financial planner at Conklin Financial Planning in Roseville, Calif. That means your mortgage should be the first thing you pay, she explains. After that, pony up the money for your car loan, as you likely will need this to either get to work or look for work, she says. In many cases, the personal loan is the last thing you’d pay if you couldn’t pay everything.

And yet, it’s the first thing Americans choose to pay when they can’t afford all their bills. There are a few possible reasons, Ezra Becker, senior vice president and head of research for TransUnion’s financial services business unit, tells Moneyish. The first may be that the size of the monthly payment for a personal loan is often smaller — Citi says theirs average about $8,000, for example — than that of say an auto loan or a mortgage, so financially challenged consumers feel like they can at least manage that small amount.

Personal loans also tend to have a shorter term than other debts, so people are motivated to pay them because they “feel like they can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Becker. (Mortgage debt, on the other hand, often goes for 30 years, and credit card debt can last forever if you keep buying things.) “They might say to themselves, ‘I can be done with this’,” says Becker.

Finally, Becker thinks some of this might have to do with people feeling more loyalty to their personal loan lenders than a big credit card company. Indeed, many personal loans are from small local banks, and many others made from new financial companies with friendly, positive messages about empowerment.

What should consumers do if they can’t pay their bills? Kimberly Foss, a certified financial planner at Empyrion Wealth Management, says that first you should remember that “in most states, mortgage lenders are required to extend a grace period–usually 10-15 days–before a payment is counted as late. Many car loans also include a 10-day grace period, but this varies by lender.” If that doesn’t help you enough, Conklin suggests you call the company you owe money too and see if they will work something out with you.

