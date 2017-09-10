The affordable British clothing site Asos is selling lipsticks, bronzers and blushes on the cheap

Asos is getting beautified.

The British affordable online clothing one-stop shop that sells everything from dresses and denim to Tupperware, candles and cookbooks, now has its own line of makeup launching September 20 with products all under $20.

Asos has been selling frugal drugstore staple brands like Nyx and Rimmel London for years, but now it will have its own line of fully-stocked essentials under the category “Face and Body.” Expect 46 shades across highly pigmented liquid lips, vibrant matte lipstick shades, contouring palettes, shimmery eyeshadows, highlighting sticks and bronzers. All of the products come wrapped in pink, because millennials.

“We want to empower 20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so. We believe your face and body are a canvas, an adventure in individual self-expression, an opportunity to experiment and play,” Asos said in a statement.

There are no foundations for sale, but there are plenty of beauty enhancing products. The rosy pink blushes ($13), complement any skin tone, and are highly pigmented, so a little goes a long way. For a more subtle pop of peach, there’s the Unbothered blush pod ($13), that looks orange in the pan but shimmers a more peach-pink on skin. And those with fairer complexions will want to opt for Bronzer in Bulletproof ($13.50), a subtle tan that won’t look muddy on skin.

To highlight cheekbones consider the shimmery Highlighter Stick in Flawed ($14.50), a shiny Champagne hue to bring out your fierce features. Pucker up with lipsticks like the velvety red-orange Satin Lipstick in Unarmed ($11.50), or a darker, deep burgundy matte variety called A’Game ($11.50). Sharpen the look with lip liner pencils for $8.

Having its name stamped on a makeup line could be a way for Asos to stand out against other online retailers like Amazon, which sells some of the same drugstore brands Asos already has.

The cosmetics industry saw $6.2 billion, about 8% of its sales, occur online last year, according to a recent study by Fung Global Retail & Tech. And the global makeup market is anticipated to grow annually by 4.3% to reach $429.8 billion by 2022.

One of the advantages of buying makeup online versus in-stores is many sites show tutorials of how to use the product on a variety of skin tones before you buy it.

Asos is slated to drop more makeup in January.

