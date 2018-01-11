(iStock)

Commitment issues? Here are the stores with the best return policies

Christmas came in January for this woman.

A woman brought back her dying Christmas tree to a Costco in Santa Clarita, Calif. to get a refund earlier this month, according to a report, based on a Facebook post with photos by an apparent eyewitness, by WFLA. She allegedly wanted her money back because her Christmas tree didn’t stay lush for long enough, as reported by WFLA. Costco has not responded to request for comment.

“I can’t make this stuff up,” the alleged eyewitness wrote. “Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4th.” The woman reportedly did get a refund, according to the eyewitness.

The woman likely knew about Costco’s famously lenient return policy. Indeed, Costco doesn’t specify time limits for returns on many items, simply noting, “we guarantee your satisfaction on every product we sell, and will refund your purchase price, with the following exceptions.” Exceptions include electronics (90 days), major appliances, diamonds, cigarettes and alcohol, and a few others.

What’s more, they’re not the only retailer that’s generous like this. Here are six stores that often have no time limits on when you can return items — and other generous perks.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean doesn’t have a time limit on returns, stating that “if something’s not working or fitting or standing up to its task or lasting as long as you think it should, we’ll take it back” and it doesn’t always require a receipt to give you a refund.

Land’s End

Land’s End’s policy is similarly generous; their mantra is that your satisfaction is “Guaranteed.Period. If you’re not satisfied with any item, simply return it to us at any time for an exchange or refund of its purchase price.”

Athleta

Athleta doesn’t have a time limit on returns and will allow you to work out in the outfit and still return it if it doesn’t meet your standards; sister companies Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic are not nearly as generous.

Bath & Body Works

We want you to be 100% satisfied with everything from Bath & Body Works. If for any reason you’re not, simply return or exchange your products,” the policy states. The store also offers a one-time price adjustment: If you see a lower price on an item you bought in the store, they will refund you the difference.

Staples

Staples returns many items at any time — exceptions include technology like printers and computers, which have to be returned in 14 days — and you don’t always need a receipt: Like many other stores, if you bought the item on your credit or debit card, they can look up the transaction that way.

Nordstrom, Zappo’s, IKEA and REI are among the other retailers with generous policies.

This story was originally published in February 2017 on MarketWatch. It has since been updated to reflect the woman allegedly returning her Christmas tree to Costco.

