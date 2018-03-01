(Prykhodov)

But how do those prices stack up to e-commerce rivals?

Going once, going twice, sold.

On Thursday, eBay is launching a new bargain shopping site called “Under $10”, curating products from vendors on the site that are $10 or less each. You can purchase them right then and there without bidding on anything, and the site sells everything from wristwatches and fitness apparel to candles, makeup and home goods.

eBay’s Head of Engagement & Personalization, Bradford Shellhammer, told Moneyish that the site is primarily aimed at a millennial audience, as a way of welcoming them to the world of eBay products, but there’s plenty of cool merch for everybody.

“The hope is to get people to buy these things that give you your first taste of eBay, an easy way in… and we’re going to focus on showing you the best of the best at really affordable prices.” He added that the eBay algorithm automatically pulls in products that meet two criteria — they must be brand new and $10 or less to qualify. He added that eBay’s Money Back Guarantee (a policy that protects buyers with a refund — for instance, if their purchase isn’t new or doesn’t match its depiction online) — applies to “virtually all transactions.”

Experts say the site is worth shopping on. “Especially around the holiday season, [these items] make good stocking stuffers,” said consumer expert and manager of BFAds.net David Varble. “There [are] some great deals,” on Under $10, he added, like cell phone charging cords markedly cheaper than they’d be at a drugstore. What’s more, he says eBay stands by their products: I feel pretty confident that when I buy from eBay, regardless of the seller, eBay will refund me and make it right,” if there’s a problem.

Moneyish compared a few of the items on Under $10 to rivals including Amazon and Walmart, and found that, in many cases, the new eBay site did in fact have some decent deals — as well as free shipping.

Footwear: Just because shoes on Under $10 are cheap doesn’t mean they’re not fashionable. Take these leather Alpine Swiss Rose Women’s Ballet Flats with gold hardware, for just $9.99 per pair. While similar pairs start at about $15 on Amazon, you can find some options in a similar price bracket, like this pair that starts at $12.99 and up, available in a multitude of styles. On Walmart’s website, the cheapest ballet flats start at $5.95 and go up from there, to $69.95 in the case of this black leather pair.

Skin Masks: Under $10 has a number of deals on clarifying masks — these include deep cleansing clay masks for between $8 and $9, and lots of peel mask options — but you can often find better deals at Walmart, which is known for having good deals on beauty products. At Walmart, you can get a selection of masks with a broader price range, but many are comparably under $10, too, such as their Clean & Clear Detox Class Mask ($5.44) and YES Charcoal Clay Mask ($5.82).

Earphones: There are some seriously cheap earbuds and headphones available — some of which are even wireless/Bluetooth enabled, like this pair for just $9.99 that’s available in eight colors. For comparison’s sake, similar Bluetooth headsets on Amazon start at around $16 and go up to as much as $50 or more, in some cases.

Mini speakers: While Amazon has pioneered the smart speaker space with its Echo collection, you can still fill your room with your favorite tunes using less expensive — though far more simplified — speakers like the Super Bass Mini, a wireless bluetooth speaker for just $8.99 on Under $10 that also features AM/FM radio. On Amazon, a similar product — the A2 Lenrue portable wireless speaker — goes for $12.99, and is highly rated with about 4.5 out of 5 stars, but it doesn’t have the same radio functionality.

Watches: For fitness junkies, you can now score a sleek wrist watch to help you keep track of time as you pedal through that SoulCycle class on Under $10. Check out this smart watch, which allows you to track your sleep, sitting/standing time, steps, and even answer calls remotely (akin to the much more expensive Apple Watch) for $9.99, available in a number of different colors. At Walmart, you can find similar items in the $12-$20 range, but some are far costlier at $60+; Amazon offers a big selection of smart watches in the same range, too.

