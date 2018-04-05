Each global region has its own best booking window for international flights. (lvcandy/iStock)

These are the prime booking windows for international flights to the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and more.

Book your next international flight before prices really take off.

While buying a domestic airline ticket 70 days in advance snags the best deals on average — sometimes to the tune of $200 less — the best window to jet-set across the globe for less varies widely by region. So CheapAir.com crunched more than 917 million airfares covering more 1 million international trips to 3,000 international markets over the last year to determine when exactly U.S. travelers can save the most money flying to each spot.

The 2018 International Airfare Study released Thursday defines the “prime booking window” as the range of days during which you’re most likely to see the lowest fares; the sweet spot when it’s not too early to get a good deal, but also not too late to grab a bargain — not to mention a seat. You can jet to Mexico and Central America for as low as $489 on average if you book about 70 days from your travel date, for example, but the best time to buy your tickets to the neighboring Caribbean is about 207 days out from your travel date, for $545 on average.

“International flights cost two and a half times more than domestic flights on average, so getting the timing right can really pay off,” said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com, in a statement. “Each travel region is different, but with the data we crunched, you can book within range of the lowest fare with proper planning.

But keep in mind that large festivals, international sports events and major holidays can shake these generalizations up. So if you’re planning to fly to Munich for Oktoberfest, for example, or to visit India during Holi, you may want to book even earlier than the booking window.

Here’s how the study breaks down when U.S. travelers can score the lowest airline ticket price for each international region.

Caribbean

Prime Booking Window: 36 to 321 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 207 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $545

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Avoid holidays and fall hurricanes, and fly in January after the holidays for the lowest

average fares of around $496.

Canada

Prime Booking Window: 21 to 148 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 66 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $427

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: October is cheapest ($398) and often the prime time to see fall foliage.

Mexico and Central America

Prime Booking Window: 14 to 174 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 70 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $489

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Take spring break in February versus March or April to save nearly $30 per ticket.

South America

Prime Booking Window: 37 to 320 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 110 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $845

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Save $58 off the average price in February during South America’s summer. It’s also almost $250 cheaper to visit South America in February than it is in December.

Europe

Prime Booking Window: 50 to 252 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 160 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $1,151

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Avoid June and July, which are peak months for American travelers and when prices spike. March is the best value hands down, with an average savings of $371 dollars per ticket.

Asia

Prime Booking Window: 40 to 231 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 120 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $1,113

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Prices dip February through April, and September through November. Traveling in November, the least expensive month for Americans, can save $420 on average.

South Pacific

Prime Booking Window: 54 to 304 days in advance

Least expensive day to book: 197 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $1,708

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Avoid December, which is summer Down Under. That can cost you $550 more on average than if you travel in May, the cheapest month.

Middle East and Africa

Prime Booking Window: 96 to 287

Least expensive day to book: 199 days from departure

Average Low Fare: $1,238

Least expensive days of the week to fly: Tuesday and Wednesday

Tip: Fares change by an average of $119, more than any other market. Monitor closely.

