For the first time, Old Navy’s annual flip flop sale goes online

This is one way to kick off summer.

For over a decade, Old Navy has celebrated summer with deep discounts on flip flops. This year, on Saturday, June 24th, the clothing chain will sell solid-colored, rubber flip flops for $1. Patterned ones aren’t on sale and will retail for their regular $4.94 a pop. Can’t make it to the store? This is the first year the sale is also available online, but you’ll have to pay standard shipping costs.

“It’s our most talked about sale in social media and we see it as an opportunity to deepen brand affinity and engage customers with our playful DNA,” Julie Luker, director of PR and digital engagement at Old Navy, tells Moneyish. And unlike some flash sales where inventory goes in a second, Old Navy is prepared she says: “We have enough inventory available in stores to line each flip flop up from San Francisco to Las Vegas.”

Of course, this is also a play to get customers into the store or onto the website — where they’ll then buy other things as well. And a play to get consumers to think of Old Navy as a spot for footwear: It’s a lucrative business after all, as Americans spent $29,750,000,000 on shoes in 2015, according to educational institute Statistic Brain and data collected from the National Shoe Retailers Association. And some consumers have complained about the quality of Old Navy’s flip flops.

why do I always find myself to be completed shocked every time one of my $1 old navy flip flops break — julia price (@juliiaprice) May 3, 2017

Still, $1 flip flops are a deal — as long as you’re careful about the health risks of wearing flip flops. “They can cause hammer toes because your feet repeatedly grip the shoes,” Santa Monica foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Robert Khorramian tells Moneyish. He also mentions that cracked heels, plantar fasciitis, and sprained ankles are among common ailments for flip flop wearers.

Dr. Khorramian also advises against driving and riding bikes in flip flops. He says, “Driving is extremely dangerous and can cause accidents because as you move your foot from the gas to the brake, your foot can slip out, increasing your chances of hitting a pedestrian or another car.”

If your summer dreams are made of $1 sandals, save them for the pool deck or post-pedicure.

