Six hotels where you can stay like a celebrity for cheap

Life is pretty suite at these hotels.

While most celebrities wouldn’t settle for anything less than 5-star accommodations on vacation, there are a few A-listers who have a knack for finding hidden gems around the world that won’t break the bank.

Just last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle checked into the 103-room Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji, a property that boasts four on-site restaurants, a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, a coffee shop and a full gym, all for just $150 per night. And this isn’t the first time a royal has chosen to stay at this island paradise — the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles and Princess Diana have been guests as well.

According to Statista, the average daily rate of hotels in the United States is $131 and a 2017 LearnVest survey revealed that 74% of people say they have gone into debt to pay for a vacation. So if you have Champagne taste and a beer budget, here are five hotels fit for celebs that cost less than $300 per night.

Hotel Derek, Houston

Celebs like Drake, Ciara and Justin Timberlake frequent this boutique hotel located in the Houston Galleria and River Oaks District. In fact, Drake’s such a fan, he sings about staying there in his song Company. More than 20 local and regional craft beers rotate seasonally on taps at the property’s pop-up craft beer bar which is also stocked with pool, Jenga and Wii. A gym, pool, movie wall and VIP pet amenities are just a few of the other perks this trendy hotel has to offer, starting at just $116 per night.

Two Bunch Palms, Palm Springs

Earlier this year, Molly Sims retreated to this 72-acre resort that boasts 600-year-old holistic natural hot springs that are known for having therapeutic and mood-enhancing properties. Wellness programs like art, yoga and pilates are available to guests, as is a spa complete with craniosacral treatments and a fresh juice bar. Rates begin at $174/night.

Amansala, Tulum

Known for its yoga retreats, this eco-chic beachfront establishment is a favorite of celebrities like Jude Law, Cindy Crawford, Drew Barrymore and Charlize Theron. A basic garden room with a queen bed and private bathroom at Amansala starts at $205/night with spa services and dining available at an additional charge.

Opus Hotel, Vancouver

With guests like Cher, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera, the Opus offers a fun and affordable trendy hotel in Vancouver’s fashionable Yaletown, which is close to Rogers Arena. From $134/night, guests can stay in a standard queen room outfitted with a bathroom with a walk-in shower, an iLuv dock featuring Bluetooth and USB charging cord, an iPad docking station, a 40” tv, complimentary high-speed wifi and Malin & Goetz amenities.

The Layar, Bali

These luxury villas located in Seminyak, Bali have housed party girls Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. Starting at $294 per night, guests can stay in a one-bedroom villa with a private pool and tropical garden. Inside, an open-plan living area, kitchen, bedroom and ensuite courtyard bathroom allow for an unforgettable getaway. The hotel is currently offering an Instagram giveaway, for three nights in a three bedroom villa including a floating breakfast, Balinese dinner and one hour massage per guest.

