Millennials may want to consider moving in with older people to save money. (iStock)

Instead of coming up with ways to irritate a roommate — as many on Twitter are doing — try living with someone less annoying, like an older person.

The money you’ll save doing this won’t get old.

Twitter has erupted with a new hashtag — #AnnoyARoommateIn5Words — where people weigh in about how to annoy your roommate in five simple words.

Some of the comments are hilarious:

Some disgusting:

Oh. That was your toothbrush? #AnnoyARoommateIn5Words — 🍀Just feeling Lucky Kristen🍀 💁🏼‍♀️ (@kristenRN202) March 15, 2018

And some just downright not right:

Leave pubes in the soap 😂 #AnnoyARoommateIn5Words — .:Natalia:. (@BellaMoonP) March 15, 2018

One of the reasons this post has gone viral is because many people — particularly the under-35 set — endures a crappy roommate situation on daily basis. Indeed, 25% of college students say they have had roommate problems in the past month. Among the common complaints: Eating your food, leaving a mess, not taking out the trash, leaving hair in the drain and being too loud.

One way to fix that situation? Move in with a much older person. That’s what Jaimyn Chang, 24, did — renting a room in a 45-year-old’s home in Albany, New York. His roommate was “mature,” Chang says — keeping the apartment clean and doing his share of the chores without issue. Plus, “I didn’t have to worry about any small, unnecessary drama,” says Chang, who also got to pick his real estate investor roommate’s brain about the market.

But the biggest perk for Chang was the $12,500 he saved over the 12 months he lived there. He paid $650 for the room, which included all of the utilities, versus $1,200 for his former apartment, which didn’t include utilities. The new apartment also wasn’t near restaurants and bars, so Chang went out less, saving him even more. “This was money that went straight into a savings account that I used to fund my SEO company, BoominAgency.com,” says Chang, who recently moved to Austin. His take on the whole experience: “This is a topic more people my age need to think about. Great way to save money.”

Not only can moving in with an older person keep small annoyances at bay, it can help both millennials and boomers alike find affordable housing, according to a 2017 report by real estate site Trulia. “In America’s most expensive housing markets millennials struggle to find affordable housing,” the report notes. “Meanwhile, nine in 10 retirement-age baby boomers and older Americans want to stay in their homes even as costs rise.”

Millennials in San Francisco — the most expensive city measured in this study — face an average rent of $3,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, while renting a spare bedroom would cost them less than half ($1,185). And there are plenty of spare bedrooms in the city that belong to people age 53 and up — more than 22,000 of them to be exact. Here’s how other cities stack up:

Number of spare bedrooms Rent on a one-bedroom apartment Estimated monthly rent for a spare bedroom Atlanta area 141,462 $1300 $642 Boston area 38,386 $2000 $932 Chicago area 113,181 $1275 $567 Dallas area 61,760 $1000 $405 Denver area 72,023 $1200 $534 Houston area 91,185 $1200 $510 Los Angeles area 114,731 $1650 $683 New York area 117,734 $1800 $932 San Francisco area 22,003 $3000 $1185 Seattle area 58,770 $1550 $665 Washington D.C. area 133,685 $1725 $783

The solution seems simple — boomers should rent out their spare rooms to millennials. “For retired or soon-to-retire boomers, extra rooms are an opportunity to supplement income and offset cost-of-living increases,” the report reveals. Meanwhile, for millennials, “renting a room as opposed to a one-bedroom apartment could save them up to $24,000 annually.”

Many millennials likely turn their noses up at renting from someone their parents’ or grandparents’ age, but the benefits are plenty — even beyond saving money and sanity. The older roomie may have wisdom and life experience they can share with you, Trulia notes. Plus, many older people are less likely to go out late into the night, encouraging unexpected spending. (More than four in 10 millennials go to bars at least once a week versus just 24% of Gen Xers and 19% of boomers.) Many also own the home they are renting and are more likely to take better care of the property.

