Oh snap – woman wrecks $200,000 worth of art in the latest self portrait to cost a pretty penny.

Sometimes a picture’s worth a thousand bucks. Or more.

A woman taking a selfie at a Los Angeles art exhibit last year caused $200,000 in damage after knocking over several displays to get the perfect shot.

The unidentified guest was caught on video crouching before a pedestal at The 14th Factory for the “Hypercaine” installation, when she lost her balance, fell backward into the display, and caused a domino effect that knocked over 10 rectangular pedestals displaying sculpted crowns and headpieces.

This isn’t the first time that snapping a self portrait has cost someone a pretty penny. Here are eight of the most expensive selfies ever taken:

1. Another clumsy museum visitor angling for the perfect selfie smashed one of the glass pumpkins in artist Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room” exhibit in Washington D.C. in February of last year, a Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden spokeswoman confirmed to the Washington Post. A similar sculpture sold for almost $800,000 in 2015, according to Artnet, although the Hirshhorn rep assured that replacing one of these glittering gourds wasn’t quite as pricey.

2. That bites. A woman who grabbed a shark pup for an epic selfie at a Brazilian animal sanctuary in February 2017 got four stitches when the panicked animal sunk its teeth into her hand – plus a $6,442 fine for the environmental crime.



3. The price of this 2011 monkey selfie that went viral is bananas. A black crested macaque grabbed wildlife photographer David Slater’s camera in Indonesia, and took a perfect selfie that became the center of a legal battle over whether the man or the monkey owned the shot. Slater said the trip cost him about $2,400, and the equipment and insurance ran more than $6,100, or “like a year of work.” He sells the “monkey selfies” on his site as prints for up to $160, which hopefully covers the legal fees for his copyright. Slater and PETA reached a settlement last year that granted him claims to the selfie, but he was ordered to donate 25% of book earnings to animal charities. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also just ruled in favor of Slater in April, but it did not affect the previous settlement.

4. A ditzy driver trying to take a topless Snapchat pic behind the wheel was arrested and released on a $2,000 bond in 2016 after she rammed into a police car.

5. This one’s a home run: Three Omaha women faced a hefty $1,500 fine for taking photos and video while rushing the baseball field during the 2013 NCAA College World Series.



6. Two Arizona tourists had their butts handed to them for taking nude pics at a sacred Cambodian temple. The sisters ages 20 and 22 were fined $250 a piece in 2015 and kicked out of the country for four years with suspended six-month jail sentences for taking pix with their pants down at the Angkor Wat temple.



7. A British man’s first-ever selfie put him in contempt. He was charged almost $500 in 2014 for taking a picture inside a courtroom, breaking an age-old English law objecting the practice. He even included judge and the court crest in the snap posted on Facebook. Out of order!

8. An Indian builder was charged almost $500 by the local forest department in 2016 for taking a selfie with a mini cobra that he posted online, seemingly with the intent to sell it.

This story was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.

