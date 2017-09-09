And 5 other Gosling-themed products people are grabbing up
Hey girl. Out in La La Land, there’s a cup of coffee you have to see.
Carrera Café in Los Angeles is serving up $6 lattés adorned with Ryan Gosling’s face. It’s the latest in two ongoing trends: Latté art, and an infatuation with Gosling’s good looks. The latté is reportedly made using a machine called a Ripple Maker to generate the image Gosling’s face in the milk foam.
“I think Ryan Gosling has his own special caché because he has the whole ‘Hey Girl’ meme,” says branding expert Rana Good, referring to a viral series of Gosling images featuring amusing and, often, romantic quotes. “It’s the combination of humorous and handsome that his face evokes. Adding Ryan Gosling’s face can bring a smile to your face, in the form of a coffee.”
Wendy Cohen, a product placement executive for film and television, agrees: “He’s an attractive person, but also part of what makes him attractive is that he’s very talented and gets great gigs,” she says. But, “it’s not just his look — when you see his characters acting in various forms on screen, they really come to life. It’s his talent that sells him,” Cohen concludes.
“There’s a lot of people that are very attractive in the world, but he also has the personality where people say, ‘Oh, he’s so charming’” — which could help explain why consumers are responding so enthusiastically to the Gosling-themed latté.
The obsession with Gosling extends well beyond coffee. As one of Hollywood’s leading men, he starred in the 2016 Academy-Award winning film La La Land, and in August was named the 14th highest-earning male actor in the world. Gosling took in $29 million last year.
The Gosling latté is just one of the vast collection of Gosling-themed products you can buy. Here are a few others:
1. Leggings: These Gosling leggings will put the actor right onto your body — well, a few dozen pictures of him, at least. The leggings, which retail for $53 at RedBubble.com, have both color and black and white photos of Ryan printed on them.
2. Earrings: Attach these $10 Ryan Gosling earrings to your earlobes, and you can pretend they’re whispering sultry statements in your ears. Bizarre as these earrings might sound, there are plenty of people buying them — they have nearly 3,000 reviews on etsy.com, with one customer writing: “They are perfect!”
3. Mugs: If you can’t get to Carrera Café for your Gosling latté, you can drink from this Gosling-themed mug, instead. While there are many similar versions to choose from, this $9.42 rendition features a photo of the actor, accompanied by the caption: “Hey Girl, I thought it would be nice to bring you coffee. I hope this is hot enough for you.”
4: T-Shirts: Now you can wear Ryan. When it comes to Gosling-themed T-shirts, there are plenty of options. You could go for this $22.75 collage T-shirt, this $20.64 “Hey Girl” meme-inspired shirt, or even this $19.99 version that reads: “If I die today tell Ryan Gosling I loved him.” If none of those fits the bill, you can find even more on etsy.com.
5: Pillowcases: You can now lie across a shirtless Gosling — in pillow form, anyway. This decorative pillowcase, described as having a “silky feel,” fits any standard sized pillow, meaning you can put it right on your bed. It’s currently on a 10% off sale at Bonanza.com, priced at $24.29.
