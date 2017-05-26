Bask in deep discounts on beds, refrigerators, shoes and clothes over the holiday weekend

Memorial Day will put the wind in your sales.

The holiday is prime time for retailers to offload spring and winter merch to make way for summer stock, which means shoppers can spend the long weekend saving big bucks on major home appliances, clothes and shoes.

It is also the cheapest weekend of the year to buy a mattress, reports Sleep.org, with retailers like Sleepy’s offering $1,000 discounts as they spring clean last year’s models to make room for new bedding.

Or get the jump on the dog days of summer by grabbing air conditioners and gas grills at lower prices before rising temperatures spike their demand.

“During a seasonal sale like Memorial Day, every retailer wants in on the action,” Johan Mengesha from Slickdeals.net told Moneyish.

Here’s some of the best Memorial Day weekend steals and deals.

MATTRESSES

Talk about dream-come-true discounts. Mengesha notes that Sears has 60% off select top-brand mattresses, like a Sealy queen for $499 (from $999). Sleepy’s boasts up to $1,000 off across its site, while Sam’s Club offers up to $1,300 off mattresses and appliances. JCPenney has select mattresses for up to 55% off. And US-Mattress has been running a pre-Memorial Day sale with up to 60% off, plus free delivery.

REFRIGERATORS

There’s a big chill on refrigerator prices, since new models come out in May. French door fridges are 65% off at Sears, like this Kenmore model for $999.99 (from $2,299.99). Home Depot and JCPenney takes 40% off their models, as well. That leaves more money in your pocket for groceries (or Seamless leftovers) to stock your new icebox.

AIR CONDITIONERS

While you’ll snag the biggest discounts on a/c units toward the end of August and September, Consumer Reports notes that there will probably be fewer models left on shelves after June and July heatwaves. Buy now and save up to $100 on select Frigidaire air conditioners at Best Buy, or get $220 off of a Koldfront window unit (originally $629.93) at Walmart.

GAS GRILLS

Grills will also be cheapest at the end of summer, but you may want to strike now while inventory is still hot. Home Depot is offering up to 15% off all grills and smokers. Target offers 30% off grills, as well as patio and home furniture, with an extra 10% off with the code SPRING.

CLOTHES

About 41% of all the Memorial Day deals last year were fashion markdowns, according to DealNews.com. This weekend, save 40% at the Gap; 50% off tees, tanks, shorts and swim at Old Navy; 20% off Athleta swimwear; get 50% off BaubleBar jewelry, and more. Macy’s offers 40-60% off summer suiting from Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, or half off kids’ swimwear. Or bag designer discounts like Cole Haan (30% off) and Michael Kors (25% off handbags).

SHOES

Stock up fresh summer kicks, like 50% off shoes and apparel at Finish Line. “April/May is when people start looking for new spring and summer gear to get outside again,” Mengesha added. “You’re not going to shop for running shoes in October when winter is around the corner. Retailers will capitalize on that by offering good deals to get shoppers in the building.” JackRabbit also features 50% off select Asics running sneakers, and 60% off workout apparel.

BONUS TIPS:

Work Walmart’s Pickup Discounts, where you can save an extra 3% to 5% when picking up an item in-store that you purchased online, instead of shipping it. “Keep an eye out on price matching between Amazon and Walmart,” Mengesha added. “You can often save a decent amount of money if one of them drops the price. We tracked a pair of Bowflex dumbbells over a couple of weeks that started at $250, and went for as low as $180.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved