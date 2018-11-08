(iStock)

The companies working to make early childhood care more available and affordable for parents

Our current daycare and preschool system is nothing to kid about.

Affordable daycare in America is expensive — and hard to find. Child care costs now exceed in-state college tuition costs in more than half of the states in America, according to data from Child Care Aware, with the median cost sitting at nearly $10,000 a year, and in some states nearly double that. “For most families, child care is simply unaffordable,” the Child Care Aware report reveals — and that means that family members often care for the kids, often at the expense of pursuing a career.

The problem is so severe that many are putting off or not having children. (The cost of childcare is the No. 1 reason that people have fewer kids (or no kids) than they’d like, according to a survey from the New York Times. )

What’s more, in some big cities, daycare is hard to get into. In Los Angeles, for example, many parents report being unable to get their child into a daycare that’s close to home and in some cases “waitlists for programs are so long that eligible children often age out,” according to a report by the civil rights organization Advancement Project.

But a handful of new tech companies, and a collection of co-working spaces, are stepping in to try to alleviate the issue. Two of the notable tech firms doing this are Wonderschool and WeeCare. Dennis Shirshikov, a business analyst for FitSmallBusiness.com, says these companies are like Uber or Lyft but for childcare, enabling regular people to start a childcare business in their own homes.

Both companies provide services that enable a childcare provider hopefuls to start a home-based daycare or preschool, helping them do everything from building a curriculum to billing tuition to providing insurance and licensing advice. Wonderschool and WeeCare only make money if children enroll in daycare and each takes a percentage of the tuition (at Wonderschool it is 10%, WeeCare would not disclose the amount).

These companies have the potential to have a big impact on child care pricing, says Shirshikov. ”That competition will certainly both drive down prices, increase availability (geographically), and create more diversity in the choices (teaching methods, class sizes, qualifications of caretakers, planned activities, etc.) that are going to be available for parents,” he tells Moneyish. “The best analogy I can think of is the impact AirBnB has had on hotels. Traditional hotels aren’t gone, nor are AirBnB’s always the cheapest option, but there are a great deal more choices available.”

Wondershool, which only started last year, has already raised $24 million in funding, and now serves San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, having helped create 140 new daycare programs. WeeCare recently raised $4.2 million and serves Los Angeles with plans to roll out in additional cities.

The founders of both of these companies told Moneyish they created their companies because when they had kids, they struggled to find affordable, quality childcare. Indeed, when WeeCare founder Jessica Chang, who lives in Los Angeles, got pregnant a few year ago, she tells Moneyish she was “already touring [daycares] before I even knew if it was a boy or girl.” And even starting that early “a lot of the options were waitlisted and the cost was unaffordable even in some home daycares.”

Another potential solution to the daycare crisis in America is coming from another surprising place: coworking spaces. Indeed, as Moneyish reported recently, 25-30 coworking spaces in the U.S. now offer on-site childcare. Among the most notable is The Wing, a women’s coworking space. It announced last month that it would give childcare to its 6,000 members across five locations at a to-be-determined cost. And many companies are stepping up their childcare game too, some partnering with people like Care.com to offer subsidized child care to employees, a few others offering subsidized on-site daycare.

Wherever the innovation is coming from, it’s hard to get funding to start companies that can change the daycare game. Wonderschool CEO Chris Bennett tells Moneyish that getting funding “definitely wasn’t easy” as the daycare issue is “a problem that not a lot of people realize is a problem.”

And that may be especially true in the male-dominated VC world. More than nine in 10 decision makers are VC firms are men, according to an Axios analysis. And since women often bear the burden of finding and dealing with childcare, even those who have kids may not fully realize the extent of the daycare struggle.

