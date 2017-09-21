Cheerios, Chobani and Milano also have surprising pumpkin spice offerings

The time is ripe for pumpkin spice everything.

Now there’s a Pumpkin Spice Spray thanks to the brand Simply Beyond that let’s you douse just about any food or baked good with a dash of the ubiquitous fall flavor.

The $11 bottle is made to pair with baking, savory dishes or light bites — but hey, there’s no stopping you from adding a little to your Pumpkin Spice Latte.

“As taste is subjective, we suggest applying a little spritz at first. You can always add more at the end to achieve your preferred strength,” Simply Beyond advises.

The spray is just the latest in a long list of food products containing Autumn’s token taste.

Starbucks launched a ready-to-drink version of its infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte at grocery stores recently. The $2.79, 14-fluid-ounce bottle will be made from high quality arabica coffee with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, creamy milk and pumpkin puree. In addition to slinging the latte in stores, Starbucks released other new at-home products, such as an 11-ounce bag of ground Pumpkin Spice coffee ($9.99), and PSL K Cups already in supermarkets.

I thought I was the only one that was #SoReadyForFall but apparently so is @starbucks!! #pumpkinspice #fallishere #letsdothis #goodbyesummer #hellofall A post shared by thenumber3 (@thenumber3) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

The Seattle-based coffee chain spawned the whole pumpkin spice obsession back in 2003, when it created the auburn colored, sugar-filled sip (sans actual pumpkin, ironically) that’s become its most popular seasonal drink ever.

Starbucks has sold 200 million PSLs since its launch, according to Fortune. And every August it teases its coffee cult following with a countdown to the in-store return day on social media.

The annual pumpkin spice harvest seems to hit shelves earlier and earlier in August every year. World Market already released its annual pre-ground pumpkin spice coffee with “the flavors of fresh baked pumpkin pie” for $8.99. And the pumpkin party continues with early releases from Cheerios, Chobani Greek yogurt, Milano cookies and even lip balm. The gourd glut has also produced insanely odd food products like pumpkin spice flavored butter, beer, potato chips and even Whey protein.

Whether you eat it, drink it or hate it, pumpkin spice is a $360 million market, according to the most recent data from Nielsen. And the demand for it is not slowing down. In the last few years, total sales of pumpkin-flavored foods in the U.S. grew nearly 80% between 2011 and 2015. And 37% of U.S. consumers purchased something pumpkin-flavored in 2014, according to Nielsen data.

Despite all the crazy stuff cluttering shelves, pumpkin pie filling is still dominating the pumpkin spice market with $135 million sales in 2015. And yogurt, baby food and salty snacks were other categories that saw substantial growth that same year.

But oddly enough, fresh, whole pumpkin sales dropped from $143 million in 2014 to $90 million last year, the Atlantic reports.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved