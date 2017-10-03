Dozens of major retail chains are giving employees Thanksgiving off. (Peopleimages/iStock)

Retailers like H&M, Home Depot, IKEA and Costco respond to Black Friday backlash by giving employees Thanksgiving Day off.

These retail employees can be extra thankful this year.

More than 55 stores, including Costco, H&M, Home Depot, IKEA, Office Depot and OfficeMax, will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com. This is its longest list of Turkey Day closures so early in October since the site began surveying shops in 2013.

BestBlackFriday.com reached out to almost 100 retailers directly to confirm whether workers would be given the November holiday off on the day before Black Friday, the notorious shopping event when stores open before dawn to slash the prices of many big ticket items ahead of the December holidays.

But Black Friday has been creeping into Thanksgiving for several years now as stores such as Macy’s, Best Buy and Walmart open at 5 or 6 p.m. on Thursday to get ahead of the Black Friday doorbusters at their competitors.

Many customers aren’t buying it, however. More than half (57.53%) dislike Thanksgiving openings, according to BestBlackFriday.com’s 2017 survey. Only 16.22% actually favor retailers opening on the holiday, and the rest are indifferent.

And many retailers hear what they’re saying. “We talked to almost 100 stores, and the ones that are closing all gave us the same reason: They want to give their employees and their customers time to spend Thanksgiving with their families, instead of working or shopping,” Phil Dengler, co-owner of BestBlackFriday.com, told Moneyish.

Plus, online retailers like Amazon are making the mad dash to brick and mortar stores obsolete now that you can shop sales from your computer or mobile device without leaving the table.

BestBlackFriday.com’s 2017 spending forecast expects online shopping to be higher than ever this Black Friday – ringing in $3.52 billion in online-only sales, up 5.39% from 2016. And Thanksgiving online-only sales are expected to be a cool $2.05 billion, up 6.22% from last year.

But major retailers like Walmart, Macy’s, JCPenney, Best Buy, Kmart, Kohl’s, Target and Sears are expected to be open on Thanksgiving, because Amazon. “They cannot afford to close right now and lose that extra Thanksgiving spending,” said Dengler. After all, Americans plan to spend an average of $743 holiday shopping during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend, RetailMeNot reports, up 47% from last year’s average of $505. In fact, they expect Black Friday deals to begin well in advance of Thanksgiving next month, and to extend beyond Cyber Monday for at least two full weeks of deals.

“Despite more doorbusters available online on Black Friday, people still feel the need to go out,” said Dengler. “It comes down to tradition; many loyal shoppers view Black Friday as a family experience for the past 10, 20 or 30 years where the day after Thanksgiving, they wake up early, go out to breakfast, shop, go to the movies, stuff like that.”

Here is the official list of stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017, per BestBlackFriday.com.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved