iStock

Denny’s joins McDonald’s and Taco Bell in delivering you food right to your sofa

This may be a Grand Slam for Denny’s.

Denny’s restaurants will now deliver food right to your doorstep, the company announced Tuesday. Denny’s is partnering with digital ordering firm Olo to let customers order anything from pancakes to milkshakes to burgers on their smartphones — and it even offers brand-new takeout containers to help food get less soggy.

“Since 1953, we’ve [told customers] ‘Whatever you want, whenever you want it.’ ‘Now we’re adding ‘wherever you want it.’ to the Denny’s promise,” the company’s CMO, John Dillon, told Restaurant News.

They’re not the only fast-casual or fast-food chain getting in on the delivery game. McDonald’s announced earlier this month that it had expanded its delivery partnership with UberEats: McDelivery is now available at more than 1,000 restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix and other cities, and the company told the Chicago Tribune that it plans to expand this list.

Other fast-food chains that deliver now to certain locations include Taco Bell and Wendy’s. A look at the numbers may explain why these restaurants are looking to get into the delivery game. In 2015, consumers spent $30 billion on food delivery, according to Statista — and $4 billion of that was in online delivery sales. One in 10 Americans now use a food delivery once a week.

What’s more, “the food-delivery market has the potential for robust growth,” consulting company McKinsey notes. “Our research indicates that online’s penetration of the total food-delivery market [worldwide] broke 30 percent in 2016. We believe penetration rates will grow further as the market matures, eventually reaching 65 percent per year,” the report reveals.

Of course, there are plenty of healthy options that one can get delivered to their home from each of these restaurants — all of which have added healthy options to their menus, including salads.

Still, research shows that restaurant meals tend to have more calories than home-cooked meals. And certain fast-food and fast-casual options tend to be particularly caloric. McDonald’s, for example, told the Chicago Tribune that its 40-piece McNugget was a particularly popular delivery option. Total calories: 1770 for a 40-piece. Calories burned by eating that on your sofa: Not many.

The National Restaurant Association, Denny’s and McDonald’s have not yet responded to request for comment.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved