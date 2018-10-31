(iStock)

Plus 5 more simple psychological tricks to help you spend less and save more

It’s mind over money matters.

Saving more may be as simple as playing a trick on your mind, according to a new survey of more than 1,200 adults by Capital Group. In the survey, half of participants were asked to imagine how they want to live in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and half were not told to do so. Then all participants were asked how much they wanted to save for retirement. Those who visualized their lives in retirement opted to save 31% more per paycheck than those who didn’t.

And it’s not just visualizing retirement years that may change your financial life. A 2016 survey from TD Bank found that people who visualized their financial achievements were more than twice as satisfied with their financial health than those who didn’t do so (38% versus 18%). “Images connect us more immediately and emotionally to our personal and financial goals, and to our setting and achieving them,” said psychologist Barbara Nusbaum in a statement. “I’m not surprised that people who imagine or picture their goals are better at budgeting and saving, and that these activities in themselves provide a sense of well-being.”

Here are five other psychological tricks that can help you save more.

Convert the price-tag of an item you want into working hours. Want to spend less? Figure out how much you make an hour at your job, writes Lindsey Stanberry in her new “Money Diaries” book. “Most full-time employees work around 2,000 hours a year. Divide your gross income by 2,000 to get your pre-tax hourly wage,” she writes. So if you make a pretax $75,000, your hourly wage is $37.50. So let’s say you see a $375 hotel room. When you look at that, remember that you will have to work 10 hours to pay for that. Do you still want it — or might you instead want to do an AirBnB?

Carry around new, big bills. It’s well known that spending cash can help you spend less, but the kind of cash you carry matters too. Consumers who carry around $100 bills are less likely to spend the money than those who carry around smaller bills, according to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research. It’s also helpful in curbing spending if the bills are crisp and new, another study finds: “Worn bills were seen as more contaminated, and this led individuals to divest those particular banknotes,” the authors concluded.

Don’t touch. A number of studies show that when we touch an item, we’re more likely to buy it. But what happens if you do touch it — and really want it? Dan Egan, a behavioral economist for financial site Betterment, says that you might want to “have a ‘second opinion’ to speak with about it, ideally someone who might have a different perspective than you.”

Hide money from yourself. “Make sure you don’t just re-allocate your savings. Actually save it,” says Michael Troxell a financial planner at Modern Financial Planning. “What I mean by this is many times if we decide not to spend $100 on something we don’t physically put that money in savings or invest it, but we just mentally park it.” Instead, put that money in a separate account — one that you don’t carry an ATM card around for — so it’s far less tempting to spend. “Take advantage of automatic withdrawals and transfers to make it look like you have less than you actually do,” says R.J. Weiss, a certified financial planner and founder of the personal finance media company The Ways to Wealth.

Block yourself. If your mind tricks fail, put up roadblocks to your spending: “As with many addictions, impulse spending has some physical triggers,” says Jennifer McDermott, consumer advocate for personal finance comparison website finder.com. She recommends installing a purchase blocker — which can help prevent you from buying things — onto your computer or mobile phone. AT&T allows you to put one on your mobile phone, and there is a Chrome extension called Icebox that blocks buy buttons on about 500 stores.

