As Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores close, Bed Bath & Beyond takes their gift cards. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

You can trade Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us gift cards for a reduced value Bed Bath & Beyond card until April 5

You can still trade in your Toys “R” Us gift cards at Bed Bath & Beyond if you act fast.

In light of the beloved toy store chain shuttering all 735 of its Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores once all inventory, fixtures and equipment are sold, home goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond is giving shoppers another way to redeem their gift cards from these retailers if they’re unable to take advantage of liquidation sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond has partnered with gift card trading and resale site CardCash to exchange Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us gift cards with at least a $20 balance for Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY eGift cards of lesser value until 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 5.

You can check the exchange rate for your card on Bed Bath & Beyond’s site, which explains that “rates are determined by market pricing.” As of Wednesday morning, the exchange rate for a $20 Toys “R” Us or Baby “R” Us gift card was $12.84; a $100 Toys “R” Us or Baby “R” Us card would net $64.20. Bed Bath & Beyond also exchanges gift cards from 200 other retailers; a $100 Target card could be traded for $85.60, in comparison.

After making the exchange online, customers can expect to have their new Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY eGift Card emailed to them within one business day. Cards can then be used online or in the store.

Toys “R” Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall due to its long-term debt, which has topped $5 billion. As many as 130,000 jobs are at risk as the 735 stores close, so supporters set up a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise $1 billion by Memorial Day to keep about 400 stores open, and save 43,000 of those jobs.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved