Turns out, Ivanka Trump knows how to work high-low fashion. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

The first daughter dons a discount Victoria Beckham frock to get the bullseye off her back after a rough week.

Can this dress trump bad press?

Ivanka Trump was spotted wearing a $35 Target dress – now on clearance for $17.50 – as she left home in Washington on Monday.

The cheap-chic black calla lily satin shift with a ruffled hem comes from the Victoria Beckham for Target collection.

See: Get a piece of that Beckham lifestyle for just $30

Trump may have been looking for a makeover after her recent Pride Month tweet backfired, with critics taking the First Daughter to task for her father’s LGBTQ policies.

And the affordable floral frock is a refreshing change of pace from the more extravagant looks that some have considered tone deaf.

When she wore a $5,000 silver Carolina Herrera dress the day that President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on immigration, critics cried that her glamorous gown was an insult to the travelers suddenly stranded at airports.

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

She was also slammed for sporting a $10,800 diamond-and-gold bangle from her Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line during a “60 Minutes” interview with the president after the election last November – particularly after her company sent a “style alert” email identifying the bracelet to journalists that appeared to be cashing in on the interview.

SEE: Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s clothing line

But celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch, who’s also a family friend of Ivanka and First Lady Melania Trump, noted that high-low fashion has been in vogue for some time now, with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton often wearing affordable frocks.

“Most rich people now understand it’s OK to go to Zara, it’s OK to go to H&M, or grab something from Target off the rack,” he told Moneyish. “And this dress is cute.”

And having interviewed Ivanka himself, Bloch believes she is more like her mother Ivana Trump than her father. “She was not brought up a spoiled rich brat,” he said. “She has a practicality about her and a sense of humility. She wanted to do an affordable jewelry line. She and her kids flew coach after the election. She’s still a girl with an eye for a bargain.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved