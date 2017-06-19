Babies born mid-flight have scored free flights for life. (spooh/iStock)

Eight times lucky babies have scored unlimited free plane, train and theme park tickets

This baby is jet set for life.

An Indian airline has given an infant born mid-flight a free lifetime travel pass.

Jet Airways revealed that its youngest customer was delivered prematurely at 35,000 feet on Sunday, during what was supposed to be a five-hour flight from from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to Kochi, India. The plane was diverted to Mumbai to rush the mother and her newborn son to a hospital, where they were both reported stable.

The baby boy was the first to be born during a Jet Airways flight, so the airline offered the little one free flights for life.

Such an awesome present is not given to every baby born in the wild blue yonder, however, despite a popular misconception that this is standard airline industry practice. There’s been no report of a travel pass for the little air-born girl on a Turkish Airlines flight in April, for example.

But some lucky babies have scored awesome free life passes for being born at the right place or the right time. Here’s eight birthday gifts that will keep on giving.

Two babies were born in midair within a month of each other in August and September 2016. Haven was born on a Cebu Pacific Air flight from Dubai to the Philippines, and the airline awarded her one million air miles. Not long after, a boy was born on a Buraq Air flight from Libya to Niger. His mother named him Abdul Biasset, after the plane’s captain, and the airline gifted the little one a lifetime of free Buraq Air flights.

But what about mom? Props to AirAsia for gifting both mother and baby with free flights for life in 2009, after she went into labor 11 weeks early while flying from Penang to Kuching on Borneo island.

A U.K. mother went into labor while en route to the hospital in August 2015, so she pulled into the Legoland parking lot and give birth to Lucas there. “To celebrate his very special birth place, Lucas has been given the gift of a lifetime worth of visits to the resort! How awesome is that?” Legoland Windsor posted on its Facebook page. Not bad, considering a regular individual annual pass costs about $260.

Imagine never having to pay to commute to work. That’s the story of Stephany Ann Marie Ehler, now almost 21, who became the first baby born aboard San Francisco’s commuter BART train in July 1996. The line granted her a lifetime pass for free rides on the BART, and its president also gave her family a $500 personal donation. Rail yeah!

A baby born on a high-speed regional train in Germany also scored free train rides for life in August 2013 after his mother went into labor as the train rushed from Saxony to Halle. “Because of the unusual situation, we at Deutsche Bahn regional have decided to present the baby with a lifelong pass to travel in Saxony, Saxony Anhalt and Thuringia,” said a spokesperson at the time.

Calling all Louisiana moms and dads to be: The New Orleans Minor League team Baby Cakes is offering free lifetime baseball passes to all babies born in Louisiana in 2017. Better yet, in 18 years, the team is pledging to give one lucky boy or girl full tuition to a four-year Louisiana state college. Now that’s a home run.

After these amused parents posted an ultrasound picture of their baby appearing to make the rock ‘n’ roll devil horns sign in utero last March, Chicago’s Riot Fest punk rock music festival offered to give the “metal baby” a free festival pass for life. That’s hard core, considering the three-day general admission passes run about $130.

