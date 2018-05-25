Deals abound for mattresses, small appliances and spring clothes — but grills and summer wear aren’t as cheap as they seem

Not only does Memorial Day weekend kick off the official start of summer, it also yields some of the best sales of the year.

In fact, some of the best deals have already begun. “The sales typically start the week before the holiday and run all throughout the weekend, and many deals are already underway at retailers like J.C. Penney and Lowe’s,” Courtney Jesperson, consumer savings expert with NerdWallet, told Moneyish.

But with so many retailers offering enticing discounts, it can be hard to know which sales are actually worth shopping. So Jesperson and Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, gave Moneyish the inside scoop on this weekend’s best deals.

Some of the best items to buy now include spring and winter apparel, home goods, patio furniture and mattresses. “Target and Walmart discount a variety of goods by at least 30%, and department stores and specialty stores like Sur La Table discount home goods anywhere from 50% to 70%,” said Ramhold.

And if you’ve been invited to several weddings this summer, now’s a great time to start stocking up on those engagement gifts. “Since so many department stores participate in the Memorial Day weekend promotions, these sales are a great opportunity to purchase items of of wedding registries, such as small kitchen appliances and bedding,” said Jespersen.

Those planning to stock up on summer apparel will get spring fashion pieces for a song right now. “Memorial Day sales tend to be great for spring apparel. Swimwear hits shelves as early as February these days, so by the time May rolls around, it’s perfectly reasonable to see these items on sale,” Ramhold said. You can find some steals on summer clothes, but the biggest price cuts will be from past seasons’ looks. “When it comes to shorts and sundresses, those could also see decent savings, although spring apparel items are more likely to see better discounts,” added Ramhold.

Of course, many retailers are hopping on the holiday bandwagon with discounts this weekend, but that doesn’t mean that now is the best time to buy all of them. “As a general rule, grills will see very slight discounts for Memorial Day, but often aren’t good enough to take advantage of,” Ramhold said. “However, if you can’t wait until Labor Day or October to get the best deal, grills could drop by 15% off or so at stores like Home Depot.”

Similarly, she suggests holding off on picking up perennial plants, because they’re currently in bloom. “They’ll be gorgeous, but you’ll also pay extra for that,” said Ramhold. “It’s better to wait until the end of summer, when their blooms are over and they’re looking green again.”

And when it comes to saving money, Jespersen recommends ignoring the percent-off discounts. “Retailers can inflate the size of a discount, so pay attention solely to the sale price. If you can, track and item for a while so you can see the change in price for yourself,” she said.

Another friendly tip to help maximize savings is to take advantage of free shipping and free delivery, especially on appliances. And so you don’t go overboard with your purchases, Jespersen said, “Always make a budget before you shop.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved