T-Pain gave a high school senior his yearbook quote. Here’s some more A-list ideas.

The class of 2017 is graduating high school this month, and many are quoting their favorite celebrities in their yearbooks.

In fact, a Washington high school senior has gone viral by tweeting at rapper T-Pain for help in coming up with a memorable line, and the artist delivered by tweeting back, “People don’t think it be like it be, but it do.”

“people don't think it be like it be, but it do.” — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 16, 2016

Cover Girl’s first male spokesperson James Charles had fun playing with his yearbook photo caption, which read, “Use code ‘JAMES’ for 10% off your purchase at checkout.” The code actually worked at stores including Morphe Brushes and Laura’s Boutique.

But who did our favorite celebrities quote when coming up with a tagline of their own for graduation day? Here’s 10 other amusing and inspiring yearbook quotes from some famous faces.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “I am not a champion of lost causes, but of causes not yet won.” – Norman Thomas

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart: “I do what I please and I do it with ease.”

“30 Rock” creator/star Tina Fey: “Five years from now I will be … very, very fat.”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper: “Mary had a little lamb, the doctor fainted.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: “If you want to play with the big boys, you gotta learn how to play in the tall grass. Family I love you all.”

“Alien” star Sigourney Weaver: “Please, God, please, don’t let me be normal.”

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert: “Nobody loves me!”

U.S. Men’s Soccer Team goalie Timothy Howard: “It will take a nation of millions to hold me back.” – Public Enemy

Actor Christopher Walken: “The merry madcap lord / Not a word with him but a jest / And every jest but a word.” – Shakespeare

“Glee” star Darren Criss: “AARRHHHHUNNNGH!!!” – Chewbacca

