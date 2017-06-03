4x6/iStock

These strange laws bring a whole new meaning to the term tourist trap

The Swiss mountain village of Bergün/Bravuogn just banned tourists from taking pictures of its lush landscape and provincial village.

Citing that it’s scientifically proven that pretty vacation photos posted on social media lead to unhappiness for those who can’t experience the beauty firsthand, the town issued a press release quoting President Peter Nicolay’s thoughts on the ban. “I am very pleased that the happiness of all people is at the heart of the inhabitants of Bergün,” says Nicolay. Signs posted along a picturesque path declare that anyone who disobeys the new law will be fined five Swiss Francs—the equivalent of $5.

Here are some other wacky things you’re banned from doing around the world:

Singapore

If you want to chew gum here, you’ll need a prescription for it—and if you’re caught selling it, spitting it out or littering with it, you can prepare to shell out $100,000 and face up to two years in the slammer.

Bhutan

The Tobacco Control Act of Bhutan prohibits the cultivation, harvesting, production and sale of tobacco in the country.

Romania

Leave your travel-sized Scrabble at home! The game has been banned here since the 80s when President Nicolae Ceausescu declared it as “overly intellectual.”

Turkmenistan

Importing black cars is a no-no in this Central Asian country. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov travels around in a white limousine and has even gone so far as to spend billions of dollars remodeling the capital Ashgabat into a white city by covering buildings with marble.

Iceland

A 2010 ban on strip clubs in this northern country makes it illegal for anyone to profit from nudity.

Iran

Think twice before you pass on that much-needed haircut—in Iran, mullets and ponytails on men are punishable by a fine.

Denmark

Strict laws regulate the sale of vitamins and minerals, making Ovaltine, Vegemite and Marmite banned from the land of Danes.

Canada

Get your water sport fix during daylight hours because it’s illegal to operate a vessel that tows a person on water skis after sunset.

Barbados

Leave your fatigues behind. Unless you’re part of the military, it’s illegal to wear camouflage clothing on the island.

Italy

Ignoring the pigeon-feeding ban in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square can cost you a minimum fine of 50 euros.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved