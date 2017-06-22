Pebble smartwatches hit Kickstarter's top 10 most-funded list three times, although the company ceased production last fall. (Pebble)

A ‘rebel girls’ book just became Kickstarter’s fastest-funded published project.

This is a crowdsourcing success story for the books.

A children’s book about “rebel girls” became the fastest-funded publishing project in Kickstarter history this week, topping $100,000 in just three hours. It’s currently at $302,970 and climbing.

How @TimbuktuMag transformed an inspiring children’s book project into an international community of rebel girls: https://t.co/pKrLpWKKt0 pic.twitter.com/HYLwxscl5Y — Kickstarter (@kickstarter) June 21, 2017

“Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, Vol. 2” from Timbuktu Labs is a sequel to the original illustrated book that made crowdfunding waves last year by raising more than $1 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo to produce a tome about 100 famous women, including Serena Williams, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Queen Elizabeth I. The second edition promises 100 new bedtime stories about badass heroines like Beyonce and Eygptian Queen Nefertiti.

Considering Kickstarter recently crossed $3 billion in pledges, and has funded 126,824 projects since launching in April 2009, Moneyish wondered about some of the site’s other biggest success stories. Most projects raise less than $10,000, but there have been 236 campaigns that raked in more than $1 million from backers.

These are the 10 most-funded Kickstarter projects to date, which the site shared with Moneyish.

10. Fidget Cube – $6,465,690

Before the addictive children’s toy drove teachers insane, this 2016 campaign gave the clicker the adult treatment with this $25 vinyl desktop device intended to help fidgety employees focus. The Kickstarter campaign called for $15,000, but almost 155,000 backers poured in almost $6.5 million to the Antsy Labs project.

What a way to kick off a weekend! Thanks for the amazing recognition, @Carryology. We're humbled. https://t.co/SrPD1DmYJ3 pic.twitter.com/IGGnV98VZP — Peak Design (@peakdesignltd) May 20, 2017

9. The Everyday Backpack, Tote and Sling – $6,565,782

Designed by photographers desperate for something to carry all of their camera equipment safely and securely, these chic all-purpose bags were crafted to meet everyone’s needs with tons of zippered pockets sub-divided by smaller pouches, along with anti-theft straps and versatile handles. More than 26,000 backers blew past its original $500,000 goal in 2016, and they’re available for $39.95 to $289.95 at Peak Design.

8. OUYA – $8,596,474

This $99 video game console powered by Android had a short run. The 2012 campaign was an early Kickstarter success story that drew more than 63,000 backers, but once the store went live, the hardware didn’t live up to the hype. Poor reviews led to poor sales, and the store closed by 2015, with its software assets sold to Razer Inc.

7. Exploding Kittens – $8,782,571

This $20 adult card game crafted for “people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats” tapped into the growing board game market in 2015, and has really blown up into a gaming app and even plush toys.

6. Travel Jacket – $9,192,055

This jet-setting jacket from BauBax funded in 2015 packs 15 features, including: A phone charging pocket: a neck pillow, an eye mask and earbud holders in the hood; phone, sunglasses and passport pockets in the chest; and a pouch big enough to hold a tablet and a blanket. They’re currently on sale for between $149 and $179.

5. Pebble E-Paper Watch for iPhone and Android – $10,266,845

Pebble, the first commercially successful smartwatch, boasts three products on the most-funded list, including this original 2012 device that connected via Bluetooth to smartphones to alert you to incoming calls, emails and texts, as well as track workouts and customize watch faces while the Apple Watch was still just a dream. But Pebble was bought by Fitbit last December, and has ceased production, citing financial issues.

At Kickstarter's Ghost Arcade if anyone wants to come play! pic.twitter.com/Q1lFGnOnS8 — Kingdom Death (@kingdomdeath) October 29, 2016

4. Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5 – $12,393,139

This cooperative tabletop game is Dungeons & Dragons meets The Sims, where players create characters, craft weapons and gear, and fight monsters – while also building a civilization in between creature battles. The first version was released in 2015, but this upgrade due out in 2020 raised $1 million within 19 minutes of going live last fall.

3. Pebble 2, Time 2 – $12,779,843

These updates to the Pebble and Pebble Time watchers are another bittersweet success story. After pulling almost $13 million from more than 66,000 Kickstarter supporters last year, Pebble announced in the fall that it would refund backers and no longer manufacture or support its devices, nor honor existing warranties.

Hey Coolest people! Submit your fav Coolest Cooler pics for a chance to be shared w/ the rest of the Coolest family. Here's a few we love: pic.twitter.com/4aZkYX4FiS — The Coolest Cooler (@Coolest_Cooler) October 17, 2016

2. Coolest Cooler – $13,285,226

This icebox – then marketed for $299 – considers itself the “coolest” thanks to a built-in ice crushing blender to whip up margaritas and smoothies, besides just keeping drinks and tailgate treats cold. It also boasts a waterproof Bluetooth speaker to play tunes, and a built-in USB charger to keep your devices juiced up. They now run in four colors for $449.

1. Pebble Time – $20,338,986

The 2015 Pebble Time remains the most-funded Kickstarter project so far, even as Pebble itself has ceased production of smartwatches and was acquired by Fitbit in late 2016. But it was a great run. Pebble shipped more than 2 million Pebbles around the world.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved