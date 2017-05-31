MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The dictionary is targeting President Trump’s use of “covfefe.”

You can’t look up this word in a dictionary.

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted a word that doesn’t exist — at least not in common language — and then made a joke about it.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Immediately Twitter responded with confusion and nastiness, but among the tweets that stood out to readers was from the 150-year-old dictionary brand, Merriam Webster, which dove right into how Trump might be feeling about that tweet.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Already, the tweet has 58,000 retweets. This kind of response is likely no longer a surprise to Merriam Webster, which has been trolling Trump and his administration for months now. Here are some of their most popular Trump tweets.

When Trump said he invented the term “priming the pump”

The President asked journalists from The Economist in May whether they understood what he meant by “prime the pump. He then added: “Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it. I mean, I just… I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good.”

When Kellyanne Conway used the term “alternative facts”

Conway said that the administration was giving “alternative facts” when Sean Spicer claimed that Trump’s was the largest crowd in inauguration history.

*whispers into the void* In contemporary use, fact is understood to refer to something with actual existence. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 24, 2017

When allegations were flying about people being paid to applaud

After Trump visited the CIA in January, some people were speculated that he had brought supporters along to applaud. (CNN says that there were actual CIA officers applauding).

If you're part of a group that's paid to applaud, you're a 'claqueur'. https://t.co/EX96vGLGDz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 24, 2017

When Trump used the word “council” instead of “counsel” in a tweet

In May, Trump tweeted “White House Council,” but later corrected it to the right spelling.

counsel: ⚖ a lawyer appointed to advise and represent in legal matters

council: 🙋an assembly or meeting for consultation or discussion — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 8, 2017

When there was a reported spike in “misogyny” look-ups

The dictionary brand claimed people were looking up the word big-time amid Trump’s election victory.

When Trump used the word “bigly” in a debate

It’s a word some thought Trump invented.

📈Both 'bigly' and 'big league' are real words, though 'big league' is rarely used as an adverb. https://t.co/zHTNNl1XAE — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 27, 2016

When Trump said that “Russia must be laughing up their sleeves”

He said this in a tweet in reference to the outrage over his decision to fire the then-FBI Director James Comey.

When people were wondering whether Trump said “ombre”

President Donald Trump said hombres at a debate, but many heard ombre.

hombre:🚶 a man

ombré: 🌈 having colors or tones that shade into each other #debatenight — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 20, 2016

When Ivanka said she didn’t understand what it mean to be “complicit”

The president’s daughter told CBS this in an interview in April.

📈'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017

