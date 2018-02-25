Chloe Kim became the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

U.S. women had huge hockey and cross-country skiing wins, Nigeria sent its first women’s bobsled team, and more.

Now these are some golden girls.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has been one for the record books with North and South Korea coming together as one unified team, as well as figure skater Adam Rippon and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy coming out as the first two openly gay U.S. athletes to compete in the Games.

But who run the world? Girls, per the record-breaking feats that female athletes have achieved over the past two weeks, as well as the barriers that many of these badasses have broken for their countries.

As the Games wrap with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, here are 10 times women made herstory at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Nigerian-American bobsledders Seun Adigun, 31, Ngozi Onwumere, 26, and Akuoma Omeoga, 25, represented Nigeria as the first-ever African bobsled team to qualify for the Olympics.

Bobsledding also saw Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, 32, and Carrie Russell, 27, become the first Jamaica women to ever compete in a Winter Olympics, 30 years after the Jamaican men’s bobsled team inspired the movie, “Cool Runnings.” While Jamaica finished 17th out of 20, and Nigeria came in last, these women won the hearts of the world.

Sabrina Simader, 19, was the first-ever alpine skier to compete for Kenya at the Winter Olympics . Actually, she was the only athlete from Kenya at this year’s Games, period. She finished 38th out of 44 in the women’s super-G, but said, “I‘m at the beginning and I want to get faster and better … but we need also the financial support to get a good professional team.”

. Actually, she was the only athlete from Kenya at this year’s Games, period. She finished 38th out of 44 in the women’s super-G, but said, “I‘m at the beginning and I want to get faster and better … but we need also the financial support to get a good professional team.” American Mirai Nagasu, 24, became only the third woman to land a triple axel – the most difficult women’s figure skating jump – during an Olympic competition. She pulled off the record-breaking stunt while skating during the team competition early in the Games, helping the Americans clinch a bronze medal in the event. No other female skater even attempted the trick this year.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Austrian Anna Gasser, 26, became the first female gold medal winner of Big Air , a snowboarding event that debuted at the Olympics this year, where athletes sped down a terrifying 160-foot-tall ramp with a 16-foot jump at the bottom that catapulted them to do tricks in the air. American and two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, 27, scored silver, and Zoi Sadowski Synnott, 16, grabbed bronze – giving her home country of New Zealand its first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.

, a snowboarding event that debuted at the Olympics this year, where athletes sped down a terrifying 160-foot-tall ramp with a 16-foot jump at the bottom that catapulted them to do tricks in the air. American and two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, 27, scored silver, and Zoi Sadowski Synnott, 16, grabbed bronze – Maame Biney, 18, and Erin Jackson, 25, became the first two black women to join the U.S. Olympic speedskating team. While neither medaled, Jackson — who’s so badass, she went from a novice to making the team in just the past four months — put it best in telling the media that, “I feel like I won just being here.”

In what’s likely to be her final Winter Olympics, four-time Olympian and ski legend Lindsey Vonn didn’t win gold, but she still raced into the history books by becoming the oldest woman to medal in alpine skiing at the Olympics when she won bronze in the downhill at the ripe “old” age of 33. While she expressed some disappointment, she also gave a moving exit interview for the ages, and said that winning this bronze felt like gold.

Jessica Diggins, 26, and Kikkan Randall, 35, became the first American cross-country skiers to win an Olympic gold medal, ever, pulling off a stunning upset against Sweden in the final moments of the women’s team sprint. The rest of Team USA selected Diggins to be the flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony.

This is what history looks and sounds like. @jessdiggs and @kikkanimal win @TeamUSA's first ever gold medal in cross-country skiing. You'll want your sound up for this… pic.twitter.com/86PQ4KQaH3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

At just 17, U.S. snowboard sensation Chloe Kim became the youngest woman to medal in snowboarding when she won the gold with a near-perfect score of 98.25 in the women’s halfpipe competition. She’s also renowned as the first female snowboarder to land back-to-back 1080 degree spins in competition – which she pulled off when she was just 15.

GOLD for Chloe Kim! The 17-year-old has done it for Team USA in the women's snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/PtMvQ45SLh — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

And the U.S. women’s hockey team beat their Canadian rivals in a nail-biter of a gold medal match that went into an overtime shootout, bringing home Team USA’s first gold in women’s hockey since 1998 — and 38 years to the day that the U.S. men’s hockey team pulled off the “Miracle on Ice” against the Russians in Lake Placid.

