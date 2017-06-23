88% of workers have no idea what the heck the jargon their coworkers are saying means

This content is evergreen, so if you don’t have the bandwidth to read it right now, we can touch base later.

Most of us can’t escape office jargon like this: 64% of Americans say they use jargon words or phrases multiple times a week, according to a survey of America’s office workers by American Express OPEN. And many times, people don’t have a clue what that jargon even means. Nearly nine in 10 people (88%) admit to pretending to understand office jargon when they actually have no idea what’s really being said.

Some of the common office lingo dates back decades. In 1981, General Electric CEO Jack Welch redesigned his company’s culture to help foster problem solving; in doing so, he used jargon like “low-hanging fruit” which means an easily identified problem, “rattlers” for obvious problems and pythons for challenging problems. Those phrases are still around today.

Experts say there’s plenty of other cringeworthy corporate jargon that gets overused. Here are 18 such phrases:

Moving the goalposts – change criteria Flogging a dead horse – wasting your efforts Action that – put into practice Drill down – investigate thoroughly Tranch up the workload – dividing up responsibilities Put this on your radar – consider this Touch base offline – let’s meet and talk Low hanging fruit – goals that don’t require much effort to achieve Bandwidth – availability Circle back – discuss later Table the conversation – reconvene at a later time Evergreen – content that’s always relevant Run it up the flagpole – moving a project along to the next appropriate person Scalable – a small component’s ability to grow within a larger picture Hard stop – deadline Punt – relinquish responsibility Open the kimono – reveal information Make hay – productive or successful in a short period of time

While you likely know what most of that jargon means, sometimes office-speak leaves workers scratching their heads. Just ask Tony Russell, a 23-year-old project manager at a Los Angeles-based construction firm. “My boss and I were reviewing some plans when he noticed something that conflicted. He told me to send an RFI asking for the dimensions of A/C registers and then asked me to circle back to him,” Russell says. Russell pretended to know exactly what his superior meant and agreed with a nod before literally circling back to his boss and asking for clarification on an RFI—request for information.

Here are 11 office jargon phrases that often confuse workers:

RFI – request for information COB – close of business CTA – call to action Ideate – come up with ideas Boil the ocean – undertake an impossible task One legged man in an ass kicking contest – working towards an unachievable goal Unscramble that egg – take care of that mess KPI- key performance indicators MILE – maximum impact, little effort Scrub the numbers – find errors Trim the fat – cut excess budgets

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved