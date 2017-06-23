This content is evergreen, so if you don’t have the bandwidth to read it right now, we can touch base later.

Most of us can’t escape office jargon like this: 64% of Americans say they use jargon words or phrases multiple times a week, according to a survey of America’s office workers by American Express OPEN. And many times, people don’t have a clue what that jargon even means. Nearly nine in 10 people (88%) admit to pretending to understand office jargon when they actually have no idea what’s really being said.

Some of the common office lingo dates back decades. In 1981, General Electric CEO Jack Welch redesigned his company’s culture to help foster problem solving; in doing so, he used jargon like “low-hanging fruit” which means an easily identified problem, “rattlers” for obvious problems and pythons for challenging problems. Those phrases are still around today.

Experts say there’s plenty of other cringeworthy corporate jargon that gets overused. Here are 18 such phrases:

  1. Moving the goalposts – change criteria
  2. Flogging a dead horse – wasting your efforts
  3. Action that – put into practice
  4. Drill down – investigate thoroughly
  5. Tranch up the workload – dividing up responsibilities
  6. Put this on your radar – consider this
  7. Touch base offline – let’s meet and talk
  8. Low hanging fruit – goals that don’t require much effort to achieve
  9. Bandwidth – availability
  10. Circle back – discuss later
  11. Table the conversation – reconvene at a later time
  12. Evergreen – content that’s always relevant
  13. Run it up the flagpole – moving a project along to the next appropriate person
  14. Scalable – a small component’s ability to grow within a larger picture
  15. Hard stop – deadline
  16. Punt – relinquish responsibility
  17. Open the kimono – reveal information
  18. Make hay – productive or successful in a short period of time

While you likely know what most of that jargon means, sometimes office-speak leaves workers scratching their heads. Just ask Tony Russell, a 23-year-old project manager at a Los Angeles-based construction firm. “My boss and I were reviewing some plans when he noticed something that conflicted. He told me to send an RFI asking for the dimensions of A/C registers and then asked me to circle back to him,” Russell says. Russell pretended to know exactly what his superior meant and agreed with a nod before literally circling back to his boss and asking for clarification on an RFI—request for information.

Here are 11 office jargon phrases that often confuse workers:

  1. RFI – request for information
  2. COB – close of business
  3. CTA – call to action
  4. Ideate – come up with ideas
  5. Boil the ocean – undertake an impossible task
  6. One legged man in an ass kicking contest – working towards an unachievable goal
  7. Unscramble that egg – take care of that mess
  8. KPI- key performance indicators
  9. MILE – maximum impact, little effort
  10. Scrub the numbers – find errors
  11. Trim the fat – cut excess budgets

