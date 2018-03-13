(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine)

Their demands: no more sexual harassment, lack of representation, inequity or silence

The “Mad Men” era’s days may be numbered.

Time’s Up tackled its first specific industry this week, with more than 180 senior female ad agency executives launching Time’s Up Advertising in collaboration with the Hollywood-led gender equality movement. Their demands: no more sexual harassment, lack of representation, inequity or silence.

“As women in senior leadership positions in advertising, we’ve agreed that we have the power to change this business we love until it looks more like the industry we want to lead. As leaders, it’s on us to foster a workplace where people are challenged but still respected,” they wrote in a letter. “Sexual harassment is not OK. Never. No exceptions. No amount of talent, missed cues, or being great in the room unchecks the No Sexual Harassment box.”

Time’s Up Advertising aims “to drive new policies, practices, decisions, and tangible actions that result in more balanced, diverse, and accountable leadership; address workplace discrimination, harassment, and abuse; and create equitable cultures within our agencies,” according its website.

It also solicits donations for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which helps cover legal and PR costs for certain workplace sexual harassment cases.

The new initiative is backed by American Association of Advertising Agencies, the American Advertising Federation and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, the letter said. Organizers will hold kickoff meetings in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto, and start an online forum.

“We look at the lack of diversity in this group of women and see the long-term effect of power structures that encouraged some of us to rise but held others back. We see you. We see your talent. We see the gap,” the executives wrote. “We want share of voice and share of power, for everyone.”

