Plus, jobs to avoid if you want to remain employed in the next decade

It pays to have job security.

You can make bank and work in a field where there are lots of job openings. An analysis of government data released Friday by personal finance site GoBankingRates.com identified the job fields with the most job security — defined as those in which the percentage growth in number of jobs will increase the most in the next 10 years — and many of them pay at least $100,000.

Workers in four of the top 10 most secure jobs in America can easily earn six figures. These are: physician assistant (median salary $104,860, job growth 37%), nurse practitioner ($103,880, 36%), software applications developer ($101,790, 31%) and mathematician ($103,010, 30%).

Looking at that data, one trend is clear: They’re STEM jobs. In general, STEM jobs pay better than non-STEM jobs. Fully 93 out of 100 STEM occupations tracked by the government had wages above the national average. What’s more, most STEM fields are growing: Government data reveals that the only STEM group that is projected to show little or no change in the number of jobs through 2024 is drafters, engineering technicians, and mapping technicians; jobs in those fields will decline by 1.4%, or about 9,600 jobs.

In other fields, the prospects for the future are grim — many of them because technology and robots may render their jobs near obsolete, explains Joel Anderson, the author of the report. The 10 jobs where the number of jobs will shrink most include locomotive firers (down 79%), respiratory techs (down 56%), parking enforcement workers (35%), word processors and typists (33%), watch repairers (30%), electronic equipment installers and repairers for motor vehicles (26%), foundry mold and coremakers (24%), pourers and casters (23%), computer operators (23%) and telephone operators (23%).

And it’s not just these jobs that robots may take: Nearly half of the jobs in America could be done by robots in the next two decades, according to research on more than 700 jobs from Oxford University. And a study by Forrester Research reveals that while robots will create 15 million new jobs in America in the coming decade, they will kill 25 million of them. Moneyish recently reported on the most at-risk jobs.

