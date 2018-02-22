(istock)

The majority of jobs that let you work at least part-time from home require you to live somewhere specific

This can move the needle on whether you get to work from home.

Many of us dream of working from home — and the opportunities to do so have never been better. Indeed, 43% of workers saying they worked remotely at least some of the time in 2016, according to 2017 data from Gallup. That’s up four percentage points from 2012. What’s more, of those who say they work from home, 31% do it 80 – 100% of the time.

But landing one of these jobs isn’t always that easy — even if you do have lots of experience. One big reason: The majority (95%%) of jobs that let you work either full- or part-time from home require you to live somewhere specific, according to new data from FlexJobs.com.

That’s often because of legal and tax issues, explains says Brie Reynolds, the senior career specialist at FlexJobs. “Some companies are legally bound to where they can conduct business so they have to confine themselves to a certain state or area,” says Reynolds. That means, she explains, that they can’t hire workers outside of that state or area.

There are also tax issues that constrain them on where they hire workers from, with rules saying they have to set up their business in each state where they employ someone, which can be time consuming and expensive, she says. Other reasons companies only look for workers from certain states are areas are that they need to person to be able to come into the office sometimes, or to meet with clients in a certain area.

Whatever, the reasons, certain states are better than others for workers wanting to work from home. Here are the 15 states with the most opportunities for work-from-home jobs, according to data from FlexJobs:

California Texas Virginia New York Florida Illinois Pennsylvania Georgia North Carolina Arizona Massachusetts Minnesota New Jersey Washington Ohio

California tops the list for a number of reasons, including that there are a lot of companies located there and the types of jobs that are common there — like tech and entertainment — often lend themselves to working from home, says Reynolds.

Interestingly, while states like Georgia, Massachusetts and Arizona may not have a ton of companies in them, they do have huge population hubs with traffic problems like Atlanta and Boston; Reynolds says that to retain area workers, companies in these areas are increasingly offering work from home jobs, which is why they land on this list.

Of course, it’s not just your state that matters for getting a work from home job: Industry matters too. Indeed, the top industries hiring for work-from-home jobs include medical/health, computer/IT and education/training, Reynolds notes. And you can read about the top work-from-home jobs that easily pay $100,000 here.

