fstop123/iStock

Texting, emailing and eating are just some of the things they do behind the wheel

There’s no defense for this kind of driving.

Millennials in their early 20s are riskier drivers than previous generations were at the same point in their lives, concludes a new study from TransUnion released Wednesday, which looked at driving history records, vehicle history and distracted driving data. “On a percentage basis, they tend to get into more accidents and receive a higher propensity of vehicle citations,” says Mark McElroy, executive vice president of TransUnion’s insurance business unit.

Here are five other disturbing facts about millennial drivers:

1. Millennials have a higher frequency of traffic violations such as speeding and failing to signal than any other generation — and this has been increasing over time, Transunion found.





2. Millennials receive the most distracted driving violations — this includes things like texting and eating while behind the wheel — of any generation. Distracted driving killed nearly 3,500 people in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.





3. Millennials own cars that have far more issues, including previous damage and poor maintenance, than other generations.





4. Young millennials are more likely to text and email while driving, according to data released in February by AAA.

Drivers ages 19-24 All drivers I have read a text or email while driving in the past 30 days 66.1% 40.2% I have sent a text or email while driving in the past 30 days 59.3% 31.4%



5. Young millennials are more likely to run red lights, the AAA data showed.

Drivers ages 19-24 All drivers I have drove through a red light when I could have stopped safely for it 50% 36% I think its acceptable to drive through a red light 14% 6%

After discovering this data, TransUnion concluded that “there may be good reason for some [insurance] carriers not to offer policies to millennials.”

So why are millennials such bad drivers? Part of this may be that young drivers are almost always worse than their older counterparts thanks to having less practice, McElroy notes. Smartphones, he adds, also play a role in the high rates of texting while driving and distracted driving. Indeed, 85% of people 18-29 have a smartphone, compared to 64% of people overall.

Plus, some millennials may not know better: “Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable,” says David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s executive director.

Whatever the reasons, millennials hit the road with these scary driving behaviors quite often. They drive more miles each year than any other generation — an average of 13,725 miles, which is 3% higher than Gen X and 8% higher than Boomers.

This comes at a time when road fatalities are up. Roughly 40,000 people died in car crashes in 2016 — up 6% from a year prior — making it the deadliest year on the road in nearly a decade, according to data from the National Safety Council. What’s more, 4.6 million people were injured in crashes, and the costs of these deaths, injuries and property damage totaled $432 billion, up 12%.

