Jag_cz/iStock

Clipping nails, having sex, shaving while driving are rude, and potentially costly

This’ll drive your fellow Americans crazy.

Some Americans behave in their cars just as they do in the bathroom or the bedroom, according to data on people who had driven in the past year released Tuesday from personal finance site NerdWallet. Nearly six in 10 people admit to eating while driving and one in 10 groom themselves behind the wheel. And it just gets grosser from there.

5 gross things people admit to doing while driving

Behavior Percentage who admit doing this Eating 58% Grooming, shaving, clipping nails or applying makeup 10% Changing clothes 5% Engaging in a sex act 4% Putting a foot out the window or feet on the dash while the car is in cruise control 3%

Why do people feel like it’s OK to do these things? “It is very common to say ‘we live in our cars’ especially if we have a long commute to work or drive,” says etiquette expert Pamela Eyring, president of The Protocol School of Washington. “We are comfortable in our own vehicle and believe anything we want to do is acceptable since it is ours.”

However, that’s simply not true, Eyring says. For one, many of these behaviors are downright disrespectful to your fellow drivers. Most people would cringe upon seeing a half-dressed fellow driver or a dirty foot sticking out the window.

But more importantly, they’re bad manners because they’re “potentially harmful and careless,” says Constance Hoffman, the founder of etiquette school Social Graces — putting other drivers lives at risk because they’re likely to distract you when you’re behind the wheel.

Nearly 3,500 people were killed in car crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015, according to government data — and eating while driving increases the risk of an accident by 80%. What’s more, distracted driving costs the U.S. $46 billion a year.

Even if you cause just a tiny fender bender because of your distracted driving, you’re still likely to see your insurance rates jump. An accident that’s your fault raises rates by an average of $446 per year — and can be way higher depending on what state you live in.

Of course, one of the biggest culprit in distracted driving is often cell phone use — and most of us do that. More than two in three (67%) of Americans admit to using their cell phone while driving in the past year; of those 87% admit to talking on the phone while driving and these other behaviors:

10 things we do on our cell phones while driving

Behavior Percentage who admit doing this Talking 87% Texting 38% Taking photos or videos 19% Checking or sending email 19% Playing on social media 13% Surfing the internet 11% Watching videos 9% Reading the news 6% Playing a game 6% Shopping online 5%

Bottom line: Anything that distracts you from the road is not okay to do behind the wheel. And if you are doing these things, learn to “manage your time better,” says Hoffman.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved