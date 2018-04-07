Netflix is paying people to binge watch their shows, and other ways to make easy money

Couch potato? Try cash potato.

Netflix announced this month that it’s hiring someone to get paid to binge-watch hours of its TV shows and movies.

The Los Angeles-based “analyst” position requires prospective candidates to “watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content,” an in-office job that can easily be done from the comfort of one’s bedroom thanks to streaming.

Such cushy positions are on the rise. Forty-three percent of workers say they worked remotely at least some of the time in 2016, according to 2017 data from Gallup. That’s up 4% from 2012. What’s more, of those who say they work from home, almost one-third do it 80% to 100% of the time. Some of those WFH jobs include tutors, content writers, translators and sales reps, which can make between $40K and $45K per year before taxes and bonuses.

Other hustlers are making money outside of their full-time jobs. About 44 million Americans also have a side hustle to bring in extra income, according to Bankrate.com. Eighty-six percent do these side jobs at least monthly, and 36% earn more than $500 a month with them. The gig economy, which comprises jobs like Uber drivers, Task Rabbit workers, freelancers and Airbnb hosts, is expected to double to 9.2 million people over the next four years.

Here are ways to make extra cash while barely lifting a finger:

1. Test and review products. Get paid to try on makeup or test-run a new website or mobile app. Sites like UserTesting and UserFeel.com can pay anywhere from $3 to $20 per review. All you have to do is troubleshoot the product or website, and leave an audio voice recording of your review as you go.

2. Take surveys. Get paid to answer questions about yourself or the household products you own. Sites like One Opinion Panel give out points depending on how many surveys you fill out (Each take around 12 minutes). In return, participants get cash or visa prepaid rewards cards up to $100 or more. Other market research sites like GlobalTestMarket.com and Swagbucks.com do similar surveys, and reward participants in gift cards to stores like Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, or e-commerce sites like Amazon.



3. Resell old clothing. Purge your closet for clothes, accessories and shoes you no longer use, snap a few photos and get selling. Apps that sell new and second-hand clothing like Poshmark make it easy: Simply create a profile, upload the photos of the shoes or clothing you want to sell, set a price point and wait for the bidding to happen. For sales of $15 or more, users keep 80% of the profits, and Poshmark takes a 20% commission. Once the item has been delivered to a prospective buyer, the money is all yours.

4. List your books. Once you read it, pass it on. Selling old college books could make you a small fortune. Sign up for a professional seller account with websites like Abebooks or Amazon. Sites like eBay give you a percentage (typically 80%) for the books you sell. Or you can use Etsy, which makes users pay a listing fee of 20 cents per item.

5. Reduce and reuse. Instead of throwing away the containers and packages your food comes in, sell them on eBay via its “Reward Points/Incentive Program” category. General Mills Boxtops for Education, for example, sell for around 10 cents each; and Coca-Cola bottle caps go for 25 cents each. Think of creative ways to curb waste and cash in on it.

