Dough not forget to celebrate today!

National Doughnut Day has come a long way since 1938, when The Salvation Army in Chicago used the fried dough treats to raise funds for those in need during the Great Depression. The hole-y day of doughnuts celebrated each year on the first Friday of June has risen in popularity thanks to social media, with #donuts counting more than five million tags on Instagram — but based on data from Square, Inc., Americans indulge in the sweet year-round.

Here are six fun facts about the fried delicacy:

Americans spent $230 million on doughnuts last year

Doughnut sales are on a roll, and according to Square, Inc., nearly 100 million were sold in the U.S. in 2017. Americans spent 37% more on doughnuts last year over the previous year, and National Doughnut Day 2017 sales soared 76% from an average Friday.

People in California love donuts the most

The Golden State has sweet taste, and leads the charge with the most doughnuts sold, with Texas, Virginia, Missouri and New York following closely behind. In Huntington Park, Calif., there are 42 doughnut shops in just three square miles. In total, according to Statista, more than 192 million people in the United States ate doughnuts last year.

There’s a single donut that costs $30

That’s what you’d pay for the Bacon Big Mouth donut at Hurts Donuts in Springfield, Mo., which could get you about 30 donuts in most other places. The average price of a single doughnut across the nation is $1.70, and the cheapest doughnuts are just 50 cents apiece at DeNovo Coffee in Spring, Texas.

The most popular donut among Americans is the raised doughnut

Made from a yeast-based dough, raised doughnuts get their name because they tend to be lighter than the denser, cake batter-based variety. After the traditional raised doughnut, Bacon Bars, Cake Donuts, Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Crumb, Glazed, Twist and Maple Bar varieties round out the top 8 most popular doughnuts in Square’s survey.

The most bizarre doughnut out there is called the Evil Elvis

Hypnotic Donuts in Dallas, Texas sells what they call the “Evil Elvis,” a yeast raised donut with peanut butter, bacon, banana and honey. The next “strangest” flavor, according to Square’s list, is a Cotton Candy doughnut from Donut Crazy. The raised yeast shell is filled with cotton candy buttercream, rolled in cotton candy crunch, and topped with cotton candy buttercream, strawberry drizzle, blue and pink doughnut sugar and a sour rainbow belt candy.

People are naming their babies Donut

According to BabyCenter, the name Donut is number 6,753 on the list of popular boy names in the United States, up more than 11,000 from last year; and for girls, it’s the 5,681 most popular name in 2018. How sweet?

And plenty of shops are gearing up for the annual confection celebration. Sarah McKenzie, operations manager of the handmade, small batch company Johnny Doughnuts in San Rafael, Calif., told Moneyish, “We’ve been planning for months how to attack this day. We up production by at least three times of a standard day — it’s bigger than Christmas for us.” McKenzie said they have every single employee scheduled to work overtime on Friday. They start preparing the dough the day before and they come in at midnight to start cranking out their creations.

So where can you satisfy your sweet tooth and stock up on donut deals? Krispy Kreme is handing out free doughnuts on Friday, Dunkin Donuts is also giving away a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase; the Fractured Prune chain is doling out their OC Sand doughnut for free all day; and Burger King is punching a hole in the center of their buns and patties to make the first ever “Whopper Donut,” available for one day only.

