Welcome to "Goat Yoga," the latest fitness craze. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Yogis can strike a pose with goats, while listening to hip-hop by candlelight, and even sipping beer and cursing.

Now that’s a stretch.

There are thousands of yoga poses (a recent book puts the number at 2,100!) that have been practiced for thousands of years — and now there seems to be just as many class variations, including those that involve chanting exercises, black lights — and even getting head-butted by baby goats or swearing like a sailor.

It’s not surprising that yogis have explored so many paths; the practice is spiritually fulfilling and profitable. Yoga and pilates studios made $938.8 million in profits last year, according to IBISWorld, which also found 36.7 million Americans did yoga in 2016 (up from 20.4 million in 2012) and an estimated 80 million are expected to try yoga in the next year. The American College of Sports Medicine listed yoga as one of its top 2018 fitness trends — especially because there’s a practice to suit everybody’s needs.

So in honor of National Yoga Day on Thursday, Moneyish has highlighted seven of the most unconventional classes for both newbies and experienced yogis to try. Namaste.

Naam Yoga

While many yoga classes are quiet and meditative, this practice heals the physical body and expands your consciousness by using healing sound vibrations — so get ready to make some noise. A typical class will include chanting and singing mantras, and doing dynamic breathing exercises with hand movements, as well as practicing poses and meditation.

Goat Yoga

This animal-assisted therapy, often outdoors and in a natural setting, involves doing yoga in the presence of goats — which may jump on your back while you are in downward-facing dog, sniff your hair or snuggle up next to you on your yoga mat. The goats are there to help you relax (their presence alone supposedly lowers blood pressure) and find joy in their antics.

Acro-Yoga on StandUp Paddleboards

So you may have heard of SUP yoga (doing poses on standup paddleboards) and acro yoga (combining yoga and acrobatics, with a partner.) Combining them creates the ultimate balancing act to challenge yourself. Bring a bathing suit (you will get wet) and come alone to be partnered up, or bring a friend to work out with.

Sailor’s Mouth Yoga

Non-traditional yogis swear by this unconventional class, which encourages you to express yourself as colorfully as you want. Each session begins with everyone dropping the F-bomb before getting to work. Feel free to curse if you fall out of a pose for a change. Students are also encouraged to BYOB and sip their adult beverages in class to further loosen up.

Sexy-Flex Tantra Yoga

You’ll learn things that make you go “om.” This sensual class from yogi and author Dee Dussault, whose studio also occasionally offers ganja yoga (which combines smoking pot and posing), promises to “explore the potency of your sexual juiciness.” Postures and hip exercises promise to bring more energy and sensitivity to your pelvic floor for “better sex and stronger orgasms.”

Beer Yoga

Hop to it. This Berlin fad that’s spread to Australia invites yogis to learn “beer salutations” — or poses that can involve balancing a beer bottle on your head, or on the knee, “to combine the philosophy of yoga with the pleasure of the drinking of the beer,” per the Bier Yoga website. You also get to drink two beers, if you’re looking for more than just an endorphin buzz.

Hot Hip-Hop Yoga

Flow hard in Y7 Studio’s candle-lit class that turns out the lights — but turns up the heat and the beats. With the lights out, and no distracting mirrors, you’re encouraged to just focus on your breathing, the power poses — and the soundtrack that includes Cardi B and Frank Ocean.

