((Tim Boyle/Getty Images))

You better hope you’re not going to this airport over the 4th of July

This airport may cause you to fly into a rage.

This 4th of July is going to be a busy one for airports. Nearly 3.5 million people are taking to the skies — up 4.6% from last year, according to AAA. And at some airports, the annoyance is likely going to be worse than at others, according to data released Tuesday by airline rewards site RewardExpert, which analyzed flight data from the Department of Transportation on the 10 days surrounding Independence Day (this year, that’s June 30th – July 9th).

The busiest airport over this holiday weekend will be Hartsfield Jackson in Atlanta, with 21,000 flights over that 10-day period, followed by Chicago O’Hare and Dallas Fort-Worth.

5 busiest airports over Independence Day

Total number of flights coming into and out of the airport

1. Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson

2. Chicago O’Hare

3. Dallas/Fort Worth

4. Denver

5. Los Angeles

But just because those are the busiest airports doesn’t mean they’ll cause you the most annoyance. That award might go to the Washington D.C.-area’s Dulles airport, which RewardExpert says is the most likely to have delayed flights (defined as those that take off or land 15 minutes or more after the scheduled time).

The reason: “Dulles airport struggles with its on-time performance throughout the year. These challenges are particularly strained during the holiday season when traffic is increased. With our nation’s capital being such a popular destination for Fourth of July celebrations, the impact is clear on the airport’s performance,” explains a spokesperson for RewardExpert.

5 airports with the most delayed flights

Percentage of flights that are on-time

1. Dulles, Washington D.C. – 71.2%

2. Liberty, Newark – 71.3%

3. San Francisco – 72%

4. O’Hare, Chicago – 72.7%

5. John F. Kennedy, New York – 72.8%

Meanwhile, at the Honolulu airport, 88.5% of flights over this holiday period are on time and at the Salt Lake City airport 86.4% are.

It’s also important to pick the right day to fly. Your best bet to avoid delays, cancellations and other flight disruptions: Fly on the 4th itself. Meanwhile, you should avoid flying on the Friday and Saturday before the holiday.

10 best and worst days to fly

– Worst days: Friday, June 30th; and Saturday July 1st

– Best day: Tuesday, July 4th

– Good days: Friday, July 7th and Sunday, July 9th

– Okay days: Sunday July 2nd; Monday July 3rd; Saturday July 8th; Sunday July 9th

